After a 7-year-old was taken from school in handcuffs, Miami-Dade reveals new policy

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:19 Drake shoots music video at Miami Senior High Pause 0:19 Drake shoots music video at Miami Senior High 2:31 Teacher of the Year finalists on what makes a great teacher 2:25 FIU student didn’t let paralysis stop him from walking across the graduation stage 1:22 Unsuspecting Miami teacher awarded $25K at school assembly 0:49 Marc Buoniconti signs copies of his book at Columbus High School 2:08 Banned books that shaped American literature 1:18 First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma 1:17 School district test run bus fleet before start of school 2:00 Miami Lighthouse in Little Havana gets new Learning Center for Children Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mercy Álvarez is outraged that her son was taken into custody and Baker Acted after a scuffle with his teacher at the Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami. Mercy Álvarez vía Facebook.

Mercy Álvarez is outraged that her son was taken into custody and Baker Acted after a scuffle with his teacher at the Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami. Mercy Álvarez vía Facebook.