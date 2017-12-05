Miami Dade College president wins lifetime achievement award

President Eduardo Padrón of Miami Dade College received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Pennsylvania’s Netter Center for Community Partnerships for his national leadership and contributions to higher education.
As president of Miami Dade College since 1995, Padrón has received several prestigious honors, including the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom, 2011 Carnegie Corp. Centennial Academic Leadership Award, 2012 Citizen Service Award from Voices for National Service, and being inducted into the U.S. News & World Report’s STEM Hall of Fame.
“At MDC, we believe that opportunity changes everything. The University of Pennsylvania is one of the finest institutions in the world and this recognition, which I accept on behalf of all my colleagues, only motivates us to continue working for an education system that is accessible, inclusive, and of the highest quality,” Padrón said.
Belen Jesuit Preparatory School
Four student athletes from Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami signed letters of intent early last month to play sports at the collegiate level.
Jonathan Barditch, Andrew Hernandez and Humberto Torres, from the school’s baseball team, have signed with Manhattan College, the University of Pennsylvania and Florida International University, respectively. Aitor Fungarino from the school’s swimming team signed with the University of Texas at Austin.
“It is a great honor for the Belen community to have these athletes recognized for their abilities,” Principal Jose Roca said. “They are not only great athletes, but well-rounded students who represent Belen Jesuit at the highest levels.”
Miami Country Day School
The The New Orleans Preservation All Stars, founded in New Orleans in the early 1960s, will perform 7 p.m. Thursday at Miami Country Day School’s Center for the Arts, 601 NE 107th St., in Miami. This performance is the second event in the Inaugural Year of The John Davies Cultural Arts Series.
The concert is free, but attendees must RSVP. For information or to reserve seats, visit www.miamicountryday.org or email media@miamicountryday.org.
2018 Libra Group Internship Program
Applications for the 2018 Libra Group Internship Program will close 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11.
Internship opportunities are available for currently enrolled associates and bachelor’s degree-seeking students at Miami Dade College that hold a minimum 3.0 GPA. Students interested in various fields, like finance, marketing, social responsibility, accounting, human resources, and culinary, are encouraged to apply.
The winter 2018 applications will be available online in early 2018. For information or to apply, visit www.librainternship.com.
