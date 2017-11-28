Scheck Hillel Community School students earn National Merit honors

Keith Bonwitt, Roy Glazer, Max Peicher and Nathalie Fuhrman of Scheck Hillel Community School have been recognized by the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program and the College Board for their academic achievements.
Nathalie was named a National Merit Semifinalist, and Keith, Roy, and Max were named National Merit Commended Students based on their scores from the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Nathalie is a Jaime and Raquel Gilinski Hillel Ambassador, a National Honor Society member, and co-president of the Books Across Borders Club. Keith is also a Hillel Ambassador, NHS member, president of his school’s technology club, and captain of the cross-country team. Roy is vice president of his school’s technology club and a leader of his school’s Shabbatonim. Max is senior class president, vice president of the technology club, and is a member of the varsity soccer team.
“Recognition from the National Merit Scholarship Program is a tremendous honor, and we are very proud of them,” said Ezra Levy, Scheck Hillel’s head of school.
Never miss a local story.
In addition to this, College Board all four students as Advanced Placements Scholars with Distinction.
Monsignor Edward Pace High School
Monsignor Edward Pace High School students visited six Florida state universities during the annual Pace College Campus Tours, a program that offers current students the chance to preview potential colleges within Florida.
During the three-day road trip, 21 students visited the University of South Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University, University of Florida, Florida State University, University of North Florida, and the University of Central Florida.
Jack David Gordon Elementary School
Representatives from Burlington Stores, in partnership with Adopt-A-Classroom, donated $10,000 to Jack David Gordon Elementary School in celebration of its new store in Miami.
Principal Maileen Ferrer received the check during an assembly early last month at the school and plans to use the money for new classroom supplies.
Wells Fargo webinar series
Wells Fargo recently launched a webinar series called Preparing and Paying for College to provide college-bound students and families, educators, nonprofits and college guidance counselors with free resources and information about planning and paying for college.
Wells Fargo will debut free webinars every four to six weeks, and each event will be available for playback. To register or for information, visit https://engage.vevent.com/rt/preparepayforcollege.
If you have news for this column, please send it to Adrianne Richardson at schoolscenemia@gmail.com.
Comments