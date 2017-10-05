Bring your tissues. Local legend Tom Petty will be honored at UF’s homecoming game

Bring your tissues, you’ll need them at the end of the third quarter Saturday when the Gators go up against Louisiana State University for their homecoming game.
Tom Petty will be honored after the University of Florida band plays "We Are the Boys from Old Florida," and fans lock arms and sway as they sing the UF spirit song, according to the Florida Gators.
The Heartbreakers singer’s famous tune "I Won't Back Down" will proceed to blast across the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to honor the local legend who died Monday at age 66 after suffering a massive heart attack.
Petty was born in Gainesville in 1950 and worked as a groundskeeper at UF before launching his musical career.
"Let's celebrate together what he meant to the world of music and what he meant to this community,'' said Scott Stricklin, the school’s athletic director. "Since we are already singing 'We are the Boys,' let's go right from that into one of his great anthems and make that the way we are going to jointly celebrate Tom Petty and the Gators."
Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan
Comments