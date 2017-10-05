FILE - In this July 1, 2017 file photo, Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their "40th Anniversary Tour" in Philadelphia.
FILE - In this July 1, 2017 file photo, Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their "40th Anniversary Tour" in Philadelphia. Owen Sweeney Invision/AP
FILE - In this July 1, 2017 file photo, Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their "40th Anniversary Tour" in Philadelphia. Owen Sweeney Invision/AP

Education

Bring your tissues. Local legend Tom Petty will be honored at UF’s homecoming game

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 8:00 PM

Bring your tissues, you’ll need them at the end of the third quarter Saturday when the Gators go up against Louisiana State University for their homecoming game.

Tom Petty will be honored after the University of Florida band plays "We Are the Boys from Old Florida," and fans lock arms and sway as they sing the UF spirit song, according to the Florida Gators.

The Heartbreakers singer’s famous tune "I Won't Back Down" will proceed to blast across the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to honor the local legend who died Monday at age 66 after suffering a massive heart attack.

Petty was born in Gainesville in 1950 and worked as a groundskeeper at UF before launching his musical career.

"Let's celebrate together what he meant to the world of music and what he meant to this community,'' said Scott Stricklin, the school’s athletic director. "Since we are already singing 'We are the Boys,' let's go right from that into one of his great anthems and make that the way we are going to jointly celebrate Tom Petty and the Gators."

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma

First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma 1:18

First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma
School district test run bus fleet before start of school 1:17

School district test run bus fleet before start of school
Miami Lighthouse in Little Havana gets new Learning Center for Children 2:00

Miami Lighthouse in Little Havana gets new Learning Center for Children

View More Video