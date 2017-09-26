Pace High students each win scholarship created by alumnus

Several students from Monsignor Edward Pace High School were winners of the 2017 Jorge Luis Lopez, Esq. Scholarship, which aims to help need-based students with tuition.
Jorge Luis Lopez is an alumnus of Pace High School and attended school with many low-income students from Opa-locka, which is why he created the scholarship in 2016. This year, the scholarship awarded $10,000 to students who held 3.0 GPAs or higher, are involved in sports, wrote an essay on the importance of a Catholic education and explained why they need tuition assistance.
The winning students each earned $2,000, and included Leticia Saladrigas, Gaetane Jeudy, Joshua Toledo, David Anthony Barbier Jr. and Isabella Cardoso.
Homestead-Miami Speedway
The Homestead-Miami Speedway team is partnering with the Omari Hardwick bluapple Poetry Network and Miami-Dade County Public Schools to host the second annual Write Track Poetry competition for middle-school students, which aims to promote interest in creative writing and literacy through poetry.
This year, students must submit a poem that defines their legacy for their chance to win two tickets to the NASCAR Ford EcoBoost Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18. The school with the highest percentage of participants will receive a donation from the company’s charity outreach program, Driving for a Cause. Three winners will be chosen, and their poetry will be professionally recorded, produced and played prior to the start of the Ford EcoBoost 300 race.
“Last year, the Write Track Poetry program saw a great deal of success, providing kids a platform to express themselves in a form of art,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “Poetry is an impactful instructional tool in the classroom that helps students build upon their creative skills, while also expanding their cultural horizons. We are excited that NASCAR and Homestead-Miami Speedway can be a part of their conversation.”
This year, participating schools include Air Base K-8 Center, Arthur & Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts, Campbell Drive K-8 Center, Caribbean K-8 Center, Coconut Palm K-8 Academy, Gateway Environmental K-8 Learning Center, Irving and Beatrice Peskoe K-8 Center, Kenwood K-8 Center, Leewood K-8 Center, Leisure City K-8 Center, Mandarin Lakes K-8 Academy, Redland Middle School and Richmond Heights Middle School.
Cutler Bay High School
Travis Arutt and Isabel Lane of Cutler Bay High School each earned a perfect score on their United States History End of Course exam for the 2016-17 school year.
The exam was designed to measure student achievement of the Next Generation Sunshine State Standards, and the students were recognized by Florida Gov. Rick Scott for their scores. Travis and Isabel were taught by their teachers Joan Frawley and Michael LeDuc.
If you have news for this column, please send it to Adrianne Richardson at schoolscenemia@gmail.com.
