Community says ‘I AM MDC’ and raises more than $200,000 for scholarships

Miami Dade College celebrated its second I AM MDC Day with a ceremony Wednesday at the Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.
Among the attendees: MDC President Eduardo Padron and alumni Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo and actor-singer Jencarlos Canela.
I AM MDC Day marks the first day of classes when the college opened its doors in 1960 with 1,428 students. Today, the college is the largest and most diverse campus-based institution of higher education in the nation, with an enrollment of more than 165,000 students and more than two million alumni.
Organizers said that Wednesday’s I AM MDC drive will raise more than $200,000 for Miami Dade College Foundation scholarships.
