Community says ‘I AM MDC’ and raises more than $200,000 for scholarships

Miami Dade College celebrated its second I AM MDC Day with a ceremony Wednesday at the Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami. From left: James Louis, a former MDC student; Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo, an alumnus; Miami Dade College Foundation board chair Julie Grimes; actor, singer and alumnus Jencarlos Canela; MDC President Eduardo Padron; and Alyssa Zayas-Bazan, who last year received an I AM MDC scholarship. The current campaign has already raised more than $200,000 for foundation scholarships, according to the college. ROBERTO KOLTUN rkoltun@miamiherald.com