Miami Dade College celebrated its second I AM MDC Day with a ceremony Wednesday at the Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami. From left: James Louis, a former MDC student; Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo, an alumnus; Miami Dade College Foundation board chair Julie Grimes; actor, singer and alumnus Jencarlos Canela; MDC President Eduardo Padron; and Alyssa Zayas-Bazan, who last year received an I AM MDC scholarship. The current campaign has already raised more than $200,000 for foundation scholarships, according to the college.
Miami Dade College celebrated its second I AM MDC Day with a ceremony Wednesday at the Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami. From left: James Louis, a former MDC student; Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo, an alumnus; Miami Dade College Foundation board chair Julie Grimes; actor, singer and alumnus Jencarlos Canela; MDC President Eduardo Padron; and Alyssa Zayas-Bazan, who last year received an I AM MDC scholarship. The current campaign has already raised more than $200,000 for foundation scholarships, according to the college. ROBERTO KOLTUN rkoltun@miamiherald.com
Miami Dade College celebrated its second I AM MDC Day with a ceremony Wednesday at the Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami. From left: James Louis, a former MDC student; Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo, an alumnus; Miami Dade College Foundation board chair Julie Grimes; actor, singer and alumnus Jencarlos Canela; MDC President Eduardo Padron; and Alyssa Zayas-Bazan, who last year received an I AM MDC scholarship. The current campaign has already raised more than $200,000 for foundation scholarships, according to the college. ROBERTO KOLTUN rkoltun@miamiherald.com

Education

Community says ‘I AM MDC’ and raises more than $200,000 for scholarships

Miami Herald Staff

September 06, 2017 5:13 PM

Miami Dade College celebrated its second I AM MDC Day with a ceremony Wednesday at the Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.

Among the attendees: MDC President Eduardo Padron and alumni Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo and actor-singer Jencarlos Canela.

I AM MDC Day marks the first day of classes when the college opened its doors in 1960 with 1,428 students. Today, the college is the largest and most diverse campus-based institution of higher education in the nation, with an enrollment of more than 165,000 students and more than two million alumni.

Organizers said that Wednesday’s I AM MDC drive will raise more than $200,000 for Miami Dade College Foundation scholarships.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

School district test run bus fleet before start of school

School district test run bus fleet before start of school 1:17

School district test run bus fleet before start of school
Miami Lighthouse in Little Havana gets new Learning Center for Children 2:00

Miami Lighthouse in Little Havana gets new Learning Center for Children
Public education advocates hold rally in downtown Miami 0:35

Public education advocates hold rally in downtown Miami

View More Video