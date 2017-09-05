Cutler Bay High School’s Lady Tiger Sharks Bowling team recently won a bowling tournament against Barbara Goleman High School. Team members, pictured from left include Alejandra Velasquez, Danielle Smutny, Laura Florez, Eileen Rodriguez and Brianna Bogues.
Cutler Bay High Lady Tiger Sharks win bowling tournament

By Adrianne Richardson

September 05, 2017 4:43 PM

The Lady Tiger Sharks Bowling Team of Cutler Bay High School won a bowling tournament against the Barbara Goleman High School Gators by taking two games.

The team members who scored the highest included Laura Florez with 134 points, Eileen Rodriguez with 143 points, Alejandra Velasquez with 124 points and Brianna Bogues with 368 points.

Mast Academy

Cameron Behar of MAST Academy in Key Biscayne was selected for the Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science summer internship program at The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research July 15-29, 2018. He will work with scientists and engineers to research data from NASA’s satellites, design Mars habitats, and conduct lunar exploration.

The summer internship program is an effort of Texas Space Grant Consortium, NASA, and The University of Texas at Austin that aims to offer students internships that are based on aerospace or space science themes.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Miami-Dade County School Board Member Mari Tere Rojas has postponed her event to honor Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, which was scheduled for Wednesday, due to Hurricane Irma. The ceremony will be rescheduled at a later date.

If you have news for this column, please send it to Adrianne Richardson at schoolscenemia@gmail.com.

