Miami-Dade County Fair awards $1,000 scholarships to 151 local high-school seniors

The Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition scholarship committee awarded $1,000 scholarships to 151 high school seniors graduating from public and private schools across Miami-Dade County. Through fundraisers and donations, the scholarships were awarded to an additional 35 students this year.
“It’s our priority to support education, and college scholarships are another way we help young people in Miami-Dade County to achieve their dreams,” said Robert Hohenstein, president and CEO of the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition.
Students from public, private and charter schools, home schools, alternative education and vocational programs were eligible for the $1,000 scholarship. Students who plan to study agriculture, winners of the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity Prize in Ethics Essay Contest, and students enrolled in the Theater Arts Department at Florida International University were awarded separately.
The winners were awarded during a ceremony on fair grounds. The winners are:
Faris Qubain and Riain Festge of Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School; Aniah Watts, Alexandra Richards and Johanet Garcia of American High School; Angie Perez of Arthur & Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts; Kelly Fuerte and Natalie Costero of Barbara Goleman High School; Daniel Romero of Belen Jesuit Preparatory Academy; Precious Graham and Victoria Camacho of Booker T. Washington High School; Albany Muria, Annie Farrell and Laura Stieghort of Coral Gables High School; Cassandra Zuria, Michelle Munio and Mikaela Martinez of Coral Reef High School; Myles Covington and Ericka Gonzalez of Cutler Bay High School; Connor Pomaville and Abbey Franklin of Design & Architecture High School; Meylin Muniz of Doral Performing Arts Academy; Sabrina Dillon, Sara Blake and Benjamin Manley of Michael Krop High; John Lizano, Giselle Calero and Rebecca Reuning of Felix Varela High School; Melanie Perez D’Eramo, Karen Uriostegui and Camila Napuri G. Holmes Braddock High School.
Also, Elizabeth Leon, Lucy Rosario and Maite Martinez of Hialeah Gardens High School; Andrew Uria and Natalie Martinez of Miami Lakes High School; Claudia Santoyo, Susana Gonzalez and Maria Coutu of Hialeah High School; Maylah Paneca-Montes, Marciane Joseph and Mohammed Chwihne of Homestead High School; Michael Vives of iMater Academy High School; Khloey Jean-Baptiste and Leila Alfaro of iPrep Academy; Michelle Cuervo, Amanda Gonzalez and Elda Borroto of John Ferguson High School; Tania Perez of Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy; Ronesha Ellington of Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial; Elanny Lago of Mater Academy Charter High School; Felipe Gomez of Mater Lakes Academy; Natalia Hernandez of Mater Performing Arts; Fernando Calero of Medical Academy for Science and Technology; Nicole Goetz, Catalina Nemmi and Eri-Ray Martinez of Miami Beach High School; Quavaria Taylor, Brittany Eberhart and Ellen Fleurival of Miami Central High School; Carolina Guillen, Ana Barrios and Claudia Rodriguez of Miami Coral Park High School; Asatta Mesa of Miami Country Day School; Christopher Satchell and Brandon Valbrun of Miami Edison High School; Caron Pascual and Wendell Petit-Homme of Miami Jackson High School; Sydney Howard and Julie Bowers of Miami Killian High School; Jonathan Tagoe of Miami Lakes Educational Center; Roemello Walton and Demitri Pressley of Miami Norland High School; Leia Ambrister and Sandruny Fortune of Miami Northwestern High School.
Lastly, Maisy Lam and Diana Quesada of Miami Palmetto High School; Zachary Roncallo, Pablo Iraheta and Olvin Villatoro of Miami High School; Andrew Richterkessing and Ciara Knox of Miami Southridge High School; Oscar Torres-Cruz and Ariadna Quintana of Miami Springs Senior High; Deborah Lee and Gabriela Garcia of Miami Sunset High School; Julienne Niemyski and Antonio Garcia of New World School of the Arts; Frantz Paul, Fredlyne Aristile, Ruth Rocker, Geneva Auguste, David Vasquez and Jazmin Edwards of North Miami Beach High School; Lauren Braceras of Our Lady of Lourdes Academy; Jayla Ware, Erick Zeledon and Adormi Johnson of Robert Morgan Educational Center; Leslie Purvis, Andrea Merino and Francoise Hayek of Doral High School; Bianca Hernandez of Saint Brendan High School; Cynthia Dillon and Gabriella Valladares of School for Advanced Studies; Melissa Hernandez, Phanesia Pharel and Lisbeth Leon-Sanchez of South Dade High School; Ana Leal, Romel Alvarado and Matthew Bonce of South Miami High School; Roberto Vasquez, Sabrina Macias and Sofia Lombana of Southwest Miami High School; Christopher Suarez and Alejandro Perez of TERRA Environmental Research Institute; Jordana Borges, Rafael Vazquez and Deanna Gamboa of Westland Hialeah High School; Nicolas Mora of Westminster Christian School; Madeline Bonilla and Cassandra Saint-Charles of William H. Turner Technical Arts High School; Maalik Noel of Young Men's Preparatory Academy; and Patricia Garcia of Young Women's Preparatory Academy.
The post-secondary scholarship winners included Adrian Le Donne and Wander Ramos of George T. Baker Aviation Technical College; Christelle D’Haiti, Anissa Belfort and Ariel Ebanks of Lindsey Hopkins Technical Education Center.
Finally, the agriculture scholarship award winners included Julian Beleval, Rafael Villarreal, Brent Holcombe, Christy Land, Alyssa Martinez, Jeremy Chung, Remington Ponce and Jose Rivera of Coral Reef High School; Jillian Penabella of Felix Varela High School; Roxana Garcia of Hialeah Gardens High School; Daniella Munoz and Kimberly Canales of John Ferguson High School; Camryn Granger, Raishan Rushing, Cristina Wallace, and Anabel Sanchez of William H. Turner Technical Arts High.
Florida’s tax-free weekend
Florida’s tax-free weekend will run Aug. 4-6 and includes computers and computer accessories this year.
During the tax-free period, there will be no sales tax or local option tax collected on the following items:
▪ Clothing, footwear and accessories worth $60 or less.
▪ School supplies worth $15 or less each.
▪ Personal computers or computer accessories worth $750 or less.
Items that are not tax-free include books, correction tape, fluid, pens, masking tape, printer paper, staplers and staples. For information, visit http://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/Pages/default.aspx.
2017 Dunkin’ Donuts scholarships
Sara Kvaska of Miami Beach and Sydney Scanlon of Coral Gables are the two local winners of the 2017 Dunkin’ Donuts South/Southwest Florida $1,000 Scholarship Program.
As part of its Community Partnership Program, Dunkin’ Donuts awards scholarships to high school seniors that have good character, excel academically, demonstrate leadership, are committed to activities in their school and community and have work experience.
Sara is an alumna of the Young Women’s Preparatory Academy and will be attending Harvard College in Massachusetts. Sydney is an alumna of Coral Gables High School and she will be attending Amherst College in Massachusetts.
