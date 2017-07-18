The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to Sara Kvaska, left center, Catherine Martinez, right center, and Patricia Garcia, not pictured. The scholarship winners are pictured with Marie Woodson, chair of the commission, Beverly Nixon, member of the commission, and Monica Interian, second vice chair of the commission.
Education

July 18, 2017 11:11 AM

Three Young Women’s Prep graduates receive $1,000 scholarships

By Adrianne Richardson

schoolscenemia@gmail.com

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women recently recognized three graduates from the Young Women’s Preparatory Academy as recipients of the $1,000 Young Woman Achiever Scholarship.

Patricia Garcia, Sara Kvaska, and Catherine Martinez were recognized on June 20 during the commission’s monthly meeting. Patricia will be attending Florida International University, Sara will be attending Harvard College, and Catherine will be attending Duke University.

CORAL REEF HIGH SCHOOL

Paloma Aisenberg, a rising senior at Coral Reef High School, created a music project called Love Is the Answer to benefit the Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, an organization that offers educational and financial support to low-income children and young adults to pursue the arts.

Paloma also received the Princeton Service Award from the Princeton Club of Miami, which gives the award to a high school junior for their civic engagement, service and commitment to the community. She has performed in more than 20 productions with the Miami Children’s Theatre and the French Woods Festival of the Arts Camp, received four Critic’s Choice Awards at the Florida State and District Thespian competitions, and was named a Social Justice Fellow by Temple Beth Am for participating in community service projects every month.

Paloma’s music project can be found on iTunes, Spotify and Google Music. Donations to the arts program can be made directly at http://hfwaa.org.

SOUTH FLORIDA EDUCATIONAL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Miami-Dade School Board Member Mari Tere Rojas recognized the South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union’s Hubert O. Sibley Scholarship Program with a proclamation.

The credit union’s Mike DiBenedetto, chief executive, Janell Adams, executive vice president, and board members Alfred Thomas and Henry Horstmann accepted the award..

Since 1995, the scholarship program has awarded more than $3.2 million to 353 college-bound students. The scholarship is named after Hubert Sibley, who served as the CEO for 54 years.

NORTH MIAMI HIGH SCHOOL

State Sen. Daphne Campbell, D-Miami, is teaming up with the Live to Inspire Future Empowerment organization to host the first annual Back-2-School Basketball Tournament at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at North Miami High School, 13110 NE Eighth Ave. in North Miami.

During the tournament, there will be free school supplies and music. This event is free and open to the public. Students must be between ages 10 and 15 to participate in the tournament and must register at lifeliv.com. For information, call 754-307-4212 or 305-710-7919.

If you have news for this column, please send it to Adrianne Richardson at schoolscenemia@gmail.com.

