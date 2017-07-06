She was born in a warzone, played basketball at FIU and is fluent in 10 languages

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Hacking attempts across the globe Pause 0:30 Students at Sunset Elementary celebrated the last day of school with a dance party. 1:11 Mother accepts son's diploma posthumously 1:22 The ABCs of charter schools 1:45 Lunch with a Cop 1:13 Booker T. student is surprised with a scholarship to FAMU 2:02 Shane Battier can't hold back tears after granting students scholarships 1:31 Rare vocal talent was discovered at a McDonald’s drive-thru 1:27 Teaming up to fight school funding cuts 1:45 Former homeless student flourishes at MDC Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Nikolina Todorovic is fluent in 10 languages, a veteran of four years of Division I basketball at Florida International University and set to graduate from FIU with a master’s degree in business marketing on Aug. 1. Courtesy: Nikolina Todorovic

Nikolina Todorovic is fluent in 10 languages, a veteran of four years of Division I basketball at Florida International University and set to graduate from FIU with a master’s degree in business marketing on Aug. 1. Courtesy: Nikolina Todorovic