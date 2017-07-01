Florida Memorial’s Roslyn Clark Artis named president at Benedict College

Roslyn Clark Artis, who became the first female president of Miami Gardens-based Florida Memorial University in 2014, is leaving for the same job at Benedict College, the Board of Trustees for the Columbia, South Carolina-based liberal arts school announced Friday.
Artis, set to begin her new role Sept. 1, would be the first female president in Benedict’s 147 years.
FMU spokeswoman Ceeon Smith told The Miami Times on Friday that Artis has not accepted the job. On Saturday, Artis did not respond on social media when asked by the Miami Herald whether she had accepted the position at Benedict.
Artis recently was a finalist for the presidency of Jackson State University, but the Jackson (Mississippi) Clarion-Ledger reported that alumni were concerned about Artis’ potential selection because of developments at Mountain State University, where she previously served as provost.
The newspaper said Mountain State closed in late 2012, just a few months after one of the nation’s six regional accreditors announced it was withdrawing its accreditation.
Artis was named Florida Memorial’s interim president in 2013, before the interim title was removed a year later.
Benedict’s news release said Artis, as president of Florida Memorial University, created academic centers of excellence, updated the university’s technology infrastructure and website and oversaw the expansion of programs and online courses.
“Since assuming the presidency in 2013, unrestricted gifts increased 20 percent [year over year]; restricted gifts increased by 38 percent, and revenue from grants and sponsored research increased by 22 percent,” the release said.
Artis graduated from Vanderbilt University, with a Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership and Policy. She also holds a Juris Doctorate degree from West Virginia University College of Law, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from West Virginia State University, a Certificate of Mastery in Prior Learning Assessment from DePaul University and a Certificate of Fundraising Management from Indiana University
