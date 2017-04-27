Move over Messi, soccer robots sharpening skills for a big national match at UM

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 College signing day for stars who do all their high scoring on tests Pause 1:33 University of Miami's soccer-playing robots get ready for the RoboCup U.S. Open 2:47 Prom fashion for Miami teens in need 2:28 A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 1:34 Greg Cote previews the Miami Dolphins' upcoming draft pick 2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community 0:53 Marco Coello released from U.S. custody 1:57 Florida’s first needle-exchange program has begun handing out Narcan in Overtown Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The RoboCanes are bringing a brand new kick to the soccer pitch in 2017. The University of Miami graduate students program artificially intelligent robots to play soccer and face off against teams from around the world. Watch the U.S. Open for 2017 at UM on April 28 and 29. Edited by Pierre Taylor ptaylor@miamiherald.com