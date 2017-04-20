Our Summer Camp Guide helps you find just the right activities for your child

Finding the right summer camp for your child can be a tedious, time-consuming process.
To make it easier, The Children’s Trust has created The Camp App, which enables users to search for programs by neighborhood or subject keywords, such as ballet or soccer camps. The free app, available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play, as well at www.thechildrenstrust.org, also includes program descriptions, dates and hours of the camp, eligibility requirements, fees and contact information for each camp.
“More and more people are utilizing their mobile phones and computers to search for information and services,” said Emily Cardenas, director of communications at The Children’s Trust, the largest funder of after-school and summer programs in Miami-Dade. “We decided that it would be more cost-effective if we created the app.”
Parents can jump-start their summer camp search with our comprehensive list of camps throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Activities range from sports, arts and tech to outdoor adventures and cooking with just the right dash of summer.
Get Creative
If a summer without creativity causes anxiety, Miami-Dade high school students passionate about art are in luck.
Locust Projects offers its four-week Locust Art Builders program in Miami's Design District, 3852 N. Miami Ave. Twenty students will be hand-picked to learn about the practical and creative aspects of mounting a public arts exhibition, which they will develop and produce with their peers.
LAB will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 21 – July 15. The program will culminate with a public opening reception on July 15. Camp is free, and lunch will be provided. Students can also request travel stipends.
For information, email info@locustprojects.org or call 305-576-8570.
Funcamps returns for its 28th anniversary with programs in magic, science, space, drama, paleontology, gaming and robotics. Children, ages 5 to 12, can participate in MagiCamp, Amazing Science and Space Camp, JurassiCamp and Camp Idol.
Children from 8 to 14 can join the Game Tech Institute where they can create their own video games. Children from 9 to 13 can explore engineering and compete in robotics competitions through the Robotics Camp.
Funcamps will take place at the University of Miami, 1320 S. Dixie Hwy., in Coral Gables, from June 13 – Aug. 5 and at Pinecrest Community Center and Gardens, 5855 SW 111th St., from June 13 – Aug. 19. Tuition and supplies range from $225 - $295 per week depending on the program. For information or to register, call 305-666-2992 or visit www.funcamps.com.
Sounds of Summer
Miami Theatre Center offers a Musical Theater Summer Camp for children 6 to 12 who wish to master acting, singing and dancing. Campers will work together for three weeks to create a one-act musical, which will be performed at the center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores.
The camp includes two three-week sessions: Session one runs from June 12 – 30 and session two runs from July 17 – Aug. 4. Lunch and snacks are provided. Camp costs $650 per session. Scholarships are available; the application deadline is May 1. Applications are at www.mtcmiami.org/education/#Camps or contact Teresa Rhodes at teresa@mtcmiami.org or 305-751-9550.
Around the World Musicall Camp will offer lessons in string or wind instruments for students from 5 to 17. Camp will run from June 19 – July 14 at Arvida Middle School, 10900 SW 127th Ave. Students will be divided into groups based on age and experience level, with a finale concert.
Camp costs $600; scholarships and installment plans are available. Call 786-220-0847 or email info@musicall.us.org or visit https://www.musicall.org/
Dance to the Beat
For the child who loves to dance, Just Dance It! hosts a summer dance camp for children ages 3 – 6 to teach them ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop, flamenco, contemporary and lyrical. No dance experience is required.
Camp runs from June 12 – Aug. 18. Camp costs $100, plus a $30 registration fee. Lunch is included. Early registration must be done in person at 11493 SW 40th St. Call 305-552-5774 or visit http://www.justdanceit.net/
FOR THE MUNCHKINS
Little campers, ages 3 to 4, are in for a treat with the City of Miami Beach’s half-day camp called Camp for Tots. The camp is offered at four Miami Beach venues: North Shore Park Youth Center, 501 72nd St; Flamingo Park, 999 11th St.; South Pointe Park, 1 Washington Ave.; and the Scott Rakow Youth Center, 2700 Sheridan Ave.
Children must be potty trained and must turn 3 by June 19. The eight-week camp runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., from June 19 – Aug. 11. Prices are $375 for Miami Beach residents and $675 for non-residents. For information, visit www.miamibeachfl.gov or call 305-861-3616.
Outdoor Adventures
The Deering Estate at Cutler will be the home to Eco Explorers and Expedition Deering summer camps, where children will hike, bike, excavate, plant, kayak, canoe, snorkel and swim.
Both the Eco Explorers and Expedition Deering camps run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 12 – Aug. 18. Eco-Explorers is open to children ages 6 to 8 and Expedition Deering is open to children ages 9 to 14. Weekly prices are $165 for ages 6 to 8 and $190 for ages 9 to 14. Extended days are available from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. for $10 a day.
The Deering Estate also offers a Junior Naturalist Program in two one-week sessions for older students, ages 15-18, who can earn community service hours. The program includes certifications in American Red Cross First Aid and Adult and Child CPR. For more information, visit www.deeringestate.org.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade will host four summer programs from June 12 – Aug. 4 to teach children, ages 5 to 16, about friendship, honesty, and teamwork through arts and crafts, computer activities, games, movies, sports, field trips and swimming.
Camps will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at these locations: Hank Kline Club, 2805 SW 32 Ave., costing $250 for four weeks or $450 for eight weeks; Northwest Club, 10915 NW 14 Ave., which includes two four-week sessions at $110 each; South Beach Club, 1200 Michigan Ave., which costs $200 for an eight-week session; and the Kendall Club, 9475 N. Kendall Dr., which includes two four-week sessions for $345 each. Parents must register their camper(s) in person at the location that they will be attending. Call 305-446-9910 or visit www.bgcmia.org.
Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation will host summer camps countywide from June 12 – Aug. 11. Camp themes range from nature and art to sports. Programs cost between $40 and $90 per week depending on the location. There is a $12 registration fee per child. A 10 percent sibling discount is available.
Online registration will open May 1. For information or registration, visit www.miamidade.gov/parks or call 786.315.5410.
Exploring Nature
For children that are fascinated by all things nature, Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden will host a Drawn to Nature and Edible Art camp for ages 8- 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12–23; a Junior Naturalist Camp for ages 6-9 from June 19–July 28; and a Science Detective Camp for ages 10-13 July 10 – 28. Both camps run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All camps will be held at 10901 Old Cutler Road in Coral Gables.
Prices are $185 for members and $225 for non-members, $5 per week for field trips, and a $10 art supplies fee for the Edible Art Camp. After-care is available for the Junior Naturalist and Science Detective camps for weekly $50 fee. For information, call 305-667-1651 or visit www.fairchildgarden.org.
Children ages 8–12 can dissect a shark or squid, go snorkeling, or even perform science experiments at Biscayne Nature Center’s Summer by the Sea Camp at 6767 Crandon Blvd.,Key Biscayne.
The eight-week camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 12 – Aug. 4, but parents can sign their child up for individual weeks. Prices are $395 per week, $350 per week for returning campers. Campers must bring their own lunch. For information or scholarships, visit www.biscaynenaturecenter.org or call 305-361-6767.
The Miami Seaquarium will host a summer camp for 5 to 18-year-olds who are interested in learning about the animals of the sea. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 12–Aug. 19 at 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne.
Camp costs $850 per session: June 12–July 14 and July 17– Aug. 18. The early bird special is $175 per week and is available online until June 1; pre-registration is $195 per week and ends at 12 p.m. on June 9; late registration is $250 per week. Lunch is an additional $30 per week. Visit www.miamiseaquarium.com/education.
Miami Diving will have a summer camp to teach children, ages 6 and up, how to improve their diving skills. Camp will be from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. June 5 to Aug. 11 at the University of Miami pool, 1306 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables.
Groups will be divided by age and skill; no previous experience is required. Prices are $260 per week and include a $40 registration fee; a $40 discount is available for sibling registration. Lunch is not provided. For information, call 305-284-3639 or visit www.miamidiving.com.
Girls having fun
Girl Scouts Summer Adventure Day and Overnight Camps are returning June 19 – Aug. 11 at three locations and will feature science experiments, cooking lessons and community service for girls ages 5 to 17.
Day camps will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended care from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Camp Choee, 11347 SW 160 St.; Camp Mahachee, 9950 Old Cutler Rd.; and Camp Little House, 6609 SW 60 St.
Day camp requires a weekly $150 fee and a non-refundable, weekly, $75 deposit. Sleepovers are hosted bi-weekly and are an additional $30. To attend both day and overnight camps, girls must be members. Membership fees are an additional $30. For information, visit www.girlscoutsfl.org or call Lori Ross at 305-253-4841 ext. 223 or email her at lross@girlscoutsfl.org
Museum Magic
The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will host several summer camps from June 19 – Aug. 11 at its new home in Miami’s Museum Park, 1101 Biscayne Blvd.
The eight-week summer camp will allow students in the second to fifth grades to explore the museum’s aquarium, planetarium, and permanent exhibitions through shows, multimedia, interactive exhibits, hands-on activities and fun with animals.
Camp will run 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and themes include Crazy Contraptions, June 19–23 and July 17–21; Sharks, Shores and More, June 26–30 and July 24–28; Flying High, July 3–7 and July 31– Aug. 4; and All About You, July 10–14 and Aug. 7–11.
Prices are $295 per week for members and $350 for non-members. There is a 15 percent sibling discount. Early care is available from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for $30 per week and after care is available from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for $40 per week; a combination of both services is $65 per week. For information or to register, call 305-434-9564 or visit www.frostscience.org/summercamp.
Miami Children’s Museum will offer a summer camp for children ages 4 to 10,interested in learning about the world around them. From kicking off with the Carnival in the Caribbean to Discovering the Floridian Frontier, campers will be exposed to different countries and cultures, art, music, and science.
The Explorers Summer Camp at Miami Children’s Museum will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12–Aug. 25. Prices are $198 per week for members and $220 per week for non-members. A sibling discount is available. Before care is available for $25 per week and after care is available for $60 per week. Weekly field trips are $10.
For information or to register, email yanet@miamichildrensmuseum.org, call 305-373-5437 ext.112 or visit https://www.miamichildrensmuseum.org/camps/summer-camp/.
The Coral Gables Art Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., will offer a City Trekker Summer Camp from June 12 – Aug. 18. Through a series of two-week sessions, students will learn how to strategically place gyms, parks, and open-air workout areas in the Fit City program. The Sounds of the City program will include students attending musical and theatrical performances.
Tuition rates are $450 per two-week session for members and $500 for non-members. An additional $80 membership fee is required for new memberships. For those that register by May 1, prices will be reduced to $400 per session for members and $450 for non-members. There is a $20 sibling discount available. Extended morning care is available from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and afternoon care is available from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. for $10 a day per child.
To register, complete the registration form at coralgablesmuseum.org and email it to education@coralgablesmuseum.org or call 305-603-8067.
Make Learning Fun
Barry University will host a summer camp for children, ages 5 to 12, that features reading, writing, math, dance, physical education, swimming, arts and crafts, board games and field trips.
The eight-week camp will run from June 12–Aug. 4. Campers are subject to a one-time $25 registration fee, and sibling discounts are also available. Prices vary depending on a number of weeks that a child is enrolled, but a list of fees can be found at www.barry.edu/buckids/registration/. Parents must register in person at Barry University’s Landon Building, room 112, in the Recreation Office. For information, call Brittany Shelton at 305-899-3063 or email BUCkids@barry.edu.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools will host 42 summer camps at schools throughout the county. A complete listing of camp locations can be found at www.dadecommunityschools.net.
Camps run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 12 – Aug. 18. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Weekly fees are $100 for full-day camps and $60 for half-day camps. Reduced fees are available through the Early Learning Coalition by visiting www.ELCmdm.org or by calling 305-646-7220. Reduced tuition is also available to students who qualify for free or reduced lunch. For information, call 305-817-0014.
Somerset Academy Bay will host a SoBay Summer Camp for rising kindergartners to eighth graders from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 – Aug. 4. Extended care is available from 7 a.m. to 6 pm. at an additional cost.
Camp includes a weekly field trip, sports, arts and crafts, computer lab and academics. Registration is $50, and the weekly fee is $160. Additional camp costs can be found at www.somersetacademybay.com. For information, email Stephanie Alvarez salvarez@somersetacademybay.com or call 305-274-0682.
Cooking with a dash of summer
Prepare your pots, pans, and taste buds for The Biltmore’s 2017 Junior Torque Summer Camp for children, ages 9 – 16.
Camp is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 12–Aug. 18 at 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. Classes are limited to 15 campers and will include kitchen safety, proper use of kitchen tools and equipment, techniques and ingredients, baking and pastry and exposure to hotel chefs. Prices are $545 for all 12 sessions and include lunch, an apron and materials.
For information, call 305-913-3131, email culinaryacademy@biltmorehotel.com, or visit www.biltmorehotel.com/bca.
Get Fit
The Allen Park DeLeonardis Youth Center will host a special sports camp for boys and girls in fourth to eighth grades. Camp will focus on basketball, football, soccer and baseball.
Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 12-Aug. 4. Prices are $65 for North Miami Beach residents, $65 per week for the first child, and $63 for each additional child; non-residents pay $80 per week for the first child and $78 for each additional child. There is a $30 field trip fee per child.
Campers can be dropped off early at 8 a.m. and picked up at 6 p.m. at no additional charge. For information, call 305-948-2957 or visit www.citynmb.com.
For boys and girls between 7 and 16, the Miami Heat will host a summer camp to share professional basketball tips and sportsmanship. Campers will be split into teams and assigned a coach based on age and ability. Campers will be able to take pictures and get autographs from players.
Day camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be held at South Broward High School, Nova High School and Miami-Dade College’s Kendall Campus. The camp includes eight one-week sessions (dates vary at each location). The first one-week session is $335, additional weeks are $310. (Additional week discount is per same child attending multiple sessions.)
Lunch is included, and campers will receive daily giveaways. Registration forms are available at http://www.nba.com/heat/heatcamp/. For information, call 786-777-4113 or email crogers@HEAT.com.
Sunblazer Soccer Camp will teach soccer passing, dribbling, receiving and finishing to children ages 5 to 18.
Players are divided into groups based on age and skill level.. Camp includes watermelon Wednesdays and pizza party Fridays.
Half-day camp runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages 5 to 7 and costs $90 per week; full-day camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 7 to 18 and costs $160 per week. For information, call 786-333-3002 or email sunblazersoccer@msn.com.
The Homestead YMCA will host summer camps for children 5 to 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 12 through Aug. 18 at 1034 NE Eighth St., in Homestead.
Prices range between $120 - $195 depending on camp type and age group. Lunch, afternoon snacks, and weekly field trips are included with fees. For information or to register, email homestead@ymcasouthflorida.org or call 305-248-5189.
Summer fun in Broward
Calling all Broward infants, toddlers, and teens who want to stay active this summer: Samuel and Helene Soref Jewish Community Center will host summer camps at three Broward locations, June 12 – Aug. 11, for 1-year-olds to ninth graders.
Campers are divided into five categories based on age: Camp Yeladim includes ages 1 to 3; Camp Katan includes pre-kindergarten and kindergarteners; Camp Chaverim includes first- and second-graders; Camp Aviv serves third- to fifth-graders; and the Aliyah J. Club Camp serves sixth- to ninth-graders. Programs will take place from at Perlman Family Campus, 6501 W Sunrise Blvd., in Plantation; Alvin Gross Activity Center, 748 Riverside Dr., in Coral Springs; and Heron Lakes Family Center, 5601 Coral Ridge Dr., in Coral Springs.
There is a $100 deposit per child and a $25 family registration fee due at the time of enrollment. Scholarships and a 5 percent sibling discount are available. Weekly Camp prices vary based on age group, and a half- or full-day attendance.
For information and to register, visit www.sorefjcc.org/summer-camp/jcc-summer-camp-programs or call 954-792-6700.
The Coral Springs Museum of Art will host its annual Summer in the Studio Camp for children ages 6 through 15 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:15 to 4:15 p.m. from June 12 through Aug. 18 at 2855 Coral Springs Dr. in Coral Springs.
Children will be placed in four groups based on age: 6 to 8; 8 and older; 10 and older; 12 and older. Camp features 3-D art, papier mache, sculpture, art studio, and jewelry design. One-week sessions are $135 for members and $150 for nonmembers; two-week sessions are $270 for members and $300 for nonmembers. Members are also eligible for the $5 sibling and buddy discount.
Campers should bring a daily snack, lunch, sweater, apron and laptop or camera, if required for their session. For information, call 954-340-5000 or visit www.coralspringsmuseum.org.
Nova Southeastern University’s Mailman Segal Center will host a three-part summer exploration camp for toddlers, ages 2 to 5, from June 12 through Aug. 11.
Camp will feature hands-on activities, science, nature, cooking, and special events. Camp is available in three sessions: session one is June 12-30; session two is July 3-21; and session three is July 24-Aug. 11. Prices are $1,050 for extended days, 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.; $940 for full days, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and $775 for half days, 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A 5 percent sibling discount is available.
Campers should bring their lunches, but snacks are included. For information, call 954-262-6918 or visit www.nova.edu/humandevelopment/earlylearning/summerexplorationcamp.html.
Children, ages 8 to 14, with dreams of performing on Broadway can sign up for the Little Broadway Summer Camp from June 26 through Aug. 11 at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., in Miramar.
The seven-week program will include weekly field trips and a public theater performance. Prices are $750 for Miramar residents and $850 for nonresidents. A 10 percent sibling discount available. Lunch and snacks are provided for free. For information, email Kelly Armstead at kjarmstead@miramarculturalcenter.org or call 954-602-4519.
Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science will host Camp Discovery for children ages 6 to 12 interested in engineering and architecture and Ocean Explorers for incoming seventh- and eighth-graders interested in ocean engineering from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 9 through Aug. 18.
Camp Discovery includes one-day and five-day camps. One-day camps cost $50 for museum members and $55 for nonmembers; five-day camps are $200 for members and $225 for nonmembers. Ocean Explorers Camp runs June 19-23 and Aug. 7-11 and is only offered as a five-day camp for $300. Aftercare is $5 for one-day camps and $25 for five-day camps. Campers should bring two snacks and lunch. For information, call 954-713-0930 or visit www.mods.org.
Muse Center for the Arts will host a Performing Arts Camp and Dance Intensive Camp at 99 SW 14 St., Fort Lauderdale.
Performing Arts Camp will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 through Aug. 19 and includes music, dance, and theater for students ages 5 to 16. Camp shows are every Friday. Prices are $40 daily, $175 weekly, and $450 for three weeks, and $10 per day for aftercare. The two-week Dance Intensive Camp will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1-12 and features ballet, contemporary, lyrical, and modern dance. Prices are $200 weekly and $350 for both weeks.
For information, call 954-525-4004 or visit http://www.musearts.org/summer-programs.
Comments