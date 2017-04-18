Prom fashion for Miami teens in need

Project UP-START is assisting homeless teens with fabulous fashions and accessories for prom as well as footing the bill for the event itself. Homeless teens, as well as senior ambassadors in the Project UP-START program shopped in the special boutique on Tuesday, finding some amazing outfits for their big night out.
Emily MichotMiami Herald
