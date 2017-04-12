UM chooses Wake Forest medical school dean to head Miller School of Medicine

After nearly a year without a medical school dean, the University of Miami has chosen Dr. Edward Abraham, the current dean of Wake Forest’s medical school, to lead the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine.
Abraham spent the last six years heading the Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. There, he oversaw a new faculty compensation plan, opened a new medical education facility and assembled a renowned team of science chairs, associate deans and center directors.
The pulmonary medicine and critical care specialist has received considerable research funding from the National Institutes of Health for more than 25 years, the university said.
“Dr. Abraham will not only play a leading role in the advancement of education, research, and patient care, but will also help steer our medical enterprise through the rapid and profound changes reshaping health care delivery,” UM President Julio Frenk said in a statement announcing the appointment.
Abraham replaces Dr. Pascal Goldschmidt, who came to UM after serving as the chairman of the Department of Medicine at Duke University Medical Center. He retired in May.
Goldschmidt’s 10-year tenure at UM was marked by the purchase of Cedars Medical Center, which is now University of Miami Hospital, and the creation of the John P. Hussman Institute for Human Genomics. The hospital purchase led to tensions between the university and its partner hospital, Jackson Memorial, as well as financial strain on the Miller School of Medicine.
In the gap between Goldschmit and Abraham, who begins on July 1, Dr. Laurence Gardner has served as interim dean of UM’s medical school.
Before Abraham was at Wake Forest, he chaired the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Medicine for more than five years and spent 13 years at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center. He received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Stanford University and trained in critical care and internal medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.
