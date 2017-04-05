Musicall a South Miami music education project for all children

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation Pause

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule

1:57 Did Florida overpay for private prison contract?

1:58 Ranch finds balance between business and environment

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

2:43 Operation Git-Meow

3:21 Bal Harbour Shops Expansion