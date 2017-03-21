Fifth-graders at Archimedean Academy head to finals in math contest

Twenty-one elementary students of Archimedean Academy participated in the Pi Math Contest and 11 students scored high enough to compete in the upcoming finals this spring.
The Pi Math contest includes an individual test that covers topics like geometry and word problems, and the top-scorers are eligible to compete in the final round on April 29 in California.
The fifth-grade finalists from the academy are Nicole Achi, Genti Aliaj, Sofie Balmeli, Rajat Bidarkota, Jason Bustos, Isabela Calderi, Luke Hands, Benjamin Partain, Enzo Sampaio, John Tebou, and Samantha Ynclan.
North Miami pageant contestant
Aliesha Fleurimond, 16, of North Miami High School will compete for the Miss Teen Title in the 2017 Miss Teen Pageant competition on April 9.
As a first-time pageant contestant, she has received financial support from The Music and Arts Healing Institute, Amaral Jean-Bart LLC, family and friends.
Aliesha will compete against other girls and young women, ages 7 to 20, in various modeling routines that include casual and formal wear categories, and an interview. If she wins the title, she will receive an all-expense paid trip to Orlando for six days and five nights to compete in the national competition for $30,000 in prizes and awards.
“If I get the opportunity to win this year’s 2017 Miss Teen Miami Pageant, I will be using my winning funds towards my college education,” Aliesha said.
Aliesha plans to attend Florida International University to study forensic science and cosmetology.
Coral Gables Community Foundation
The Coral Gables Community Foundation is accepting scholarship applications until March 27.
All seven scholarships and their requirements can be found at http://gablesfoundation.org/giving/scholarships/. Applications should be sent to Mary Snow at mary@gablesfoundation.org by the deadline.
For information, call 305-446-9670.
School for Advanced Studies
Silver Knight nominee Debora Gonzalez of the School for Advanced Studies received a $20,000 scholarship from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.
The foundation awarded 150 seniors nationwide for their academic and community service achievements. Debora will be flown to Atlanta where she’ll be honored with her peers and attend a leadership development series during the 2017 Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend, April 20-23.
Coral Reef High School
Mahmoud Fahmy, Leila Halley-Wright, Gianni LaVecchia, Timothy Whiddon, Daniel Crair, Dario Amador-Lage, and Kyle Dickson of Coral Reef High School were named finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Competition after achieving high scores on the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
The winners will each receive $2,500 towards their tuition.
MAST Academy
The students of Spilt Milk, MAST Academy’s literary magazine, and the creative writing class collectively earned several second- and third-place wins, and a gold medal in the Scholastic Writing Awards Competition.
Winners include Chloe Mazloum, Barbara Alvarez, Catherine Green, Alejandra Almada, editor, Meaghan Camacho, copy editor, Layla Profeta, Laura Antolinez, editor-in-chief, Otto Zequeira, advisor, Rafael Benavente, assistant business manager, Ruben Castellon, Jiong Gao, John Baringer, and Alexa Arteaga.
Alejandra will also compete in the Scholastic Writing Awards’ national competition after winning a gold medal and special award in both Miami Writes and the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair.
If you have news for this column, please send it to Adrianne Richardson at schoolscenemia@gmail.com.
