Rapper Lizzie G declares North Miami Middle School a ‘no bully zone’

1:32 Special needs graduate on a path to help others in need Pause

4:12 UM coach Mark Richt talks about spring practice

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

3:45 Footage of fatal shooting at Miccosukee Casino

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

2:10 Miami and Miami Beach take steps to fight Airbnb rentals

1:25 Patrol car and civilian driver collide, sending both to hospital

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine