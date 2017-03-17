Education

School Board member Martin Karp to hold district town hall meeting in North Miami

Miami Herald Staff

Miami-Dade County School Board member Martin Karp will host a District 3 town hall meeting 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at David Lawrence Jr. K-8 Center, 15000 Bay Vista Blvd., North Miami.

Discussion topics will include academic innovations and choice, the general obligation bond and school construction, school security, updates on testing, and Tallahassee and the Legislative session.

The meeting also will be available online through Periscope on Twitter @eduKarp. For more information, call 305-995-1369.

