High school students win James Ansin / Peace Sullivan scholarships to study journalism

Christopher Vazquez of Christopher Columbus High School and Jessica Koernig of John A. Ferguson High School were named winners of The Dow Jones News Fund’s 2017 Summer Journalism Workshops Scholarship Competition.
Christopher and Jessica attended the James Ansin / Peace Sullivan High School Journalism and New Media workshop at the University of Miami, a summer program for 20 students interested in journalism and new media, and both produced a newspaper and website, http://miamimontage.org.
Christopher won Best Multimedia for his video about Wynwood and Jessica won Best Photography for her photo from a Miami mosque. Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship to study journalism.
Homeless Awareness and Sensitivity Poster Contest
The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and Miami-Dade County Public Schools will host the seventh annual Homeless Awareness Sensitivity Poster and High School Essay Contest for public, charter, elementary, middle and high school students in Miami-Dade.
Elementary and middle school students are eligible for the poster contest while high school students can participate in the essay or poster contest. This year, the essay writing contest has two categories: one for students who’ve experienced homelessness and the other for students who have not.
All entries will be judged on the impact of the student’s message. Winners and their teacher or homeless liaison coordinator will receive an Amazon Fire HD Tablet. The deadline is Wednesday, March 15.
For information, visit www.homelesstrust.org.
School for Advanced Studies
Jessica Lamour of the School for Advanced Studies was recognized by Mayor Carlos Gimenez and the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners as one of the Mayor’s Shining Scholars.
Jessica was recognized for her volunteer work with children in a local orphanage and her academic performance.
Coral Reef High School
William Gilmore of Coral Reef High School’s engineering technology academy was selected as a winner of the 2017 Disney Dreamers Academy Essay Contest.
The academy features Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine and will take place March 9-12 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. William will participate in educational sessions featuring guest speakers and hands-on learning opportunities with more than 100 high school winners.
Howard Drive Elementary School
The second graders of Howard Drive Elementary School won the Homestead-Miami Speedway Race to Read challenge on myOn, a district-wide reading initiative.
The students spent the most time reading in a seven-week period, and Serah'ni Nicaisse won a ride to school in an official Pace car.
