Ransom Everglades School wins South Florida Geography Bee

The middle-school geography team of Ransom Everglades School won the Independent Schools of South Florida’s Geography Bee—making this the team’s fifth title.
With the help of their coach, Joe Mauro, team members Vivi Davis, Daniel Fisher, Javi Kumar, Frank McPhillips and Nikhil Seshadri achieved a 4-0 record in the preliminary rounds and a 3-0 record in the playoffs. The team competed against St. Theresa Catholic School in Coral Gables during the final round and won with a score of 24.
No More Broken Hearts
Verizon Wireless and the Miami-Dade Police Department recently teamed up with Miami-Dade School Board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall for the No More Broken Hearts Event, which encourages residents to donate wireless phones and accessories to Verizon’s HopeLine program.
The program launched in 2001 and has since collected 12 million phones to help domestic violence victims. This year, nine collection boxes were available throughout the county for donations.
On Feb. 25, Bendross-Mindingall hosted the No More Broken Hearts event, which included workshops, a resource fair and gallery featuring domestic violence survivors.
Design and Architecture Senior High School
Zudannie Nunez-Hernandez, a teacher at Design and Architecture Senior High, is helping her students to learn outside of the classroom by getting them involved in Lead2Feed, a student leadership program.
The students have partnered with Camillus House and Design Within Reach to help design the interior of homes for foster kids who’ve aged out of the foster-care system.
DASH students have also helped Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos International, an organization that cares for abandoned children in Latin America and the Caribbean, by collecting 250 boxes of art supplies to donate to children.
Miami Dade College
Miami Dade College received Achieving the Dream’s 2017 Leah Meyer Austin Award for being an institution with a student-focused culture, making the school a national model of student achievement.
The college was recognized during Achieving the Dream’s National Convention in San Francisco and received a $25,000 prize.
If you have news for this column, please send it to Adrianne Richardson at schoolscenemia@gmail.com.
Comments