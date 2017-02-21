Archimedean Upper Conservatory students compete in MIT Science Olympiad Invitational

Archimedean Upper Conservatory students competed in the 2017 Massachusetts Institute of Technology Science Olympiad Invitational in Boston and earned fourteen top 20 finishes and two event medals.
Neel Gandhi and Dmitri Morales placed second in Robot Arm while Anthony Mansur and Sanjana Surana placed 12th. Neel and Dmitri also placed 17th and 18th in Wind Power and Game On.
Sergio Diaz and Anvith Krishnan placed 16th in Anatomy and Physiology while Shria Bucha and George DeLoza placed 19th. Anvith and Sergio also placed 17th in Write It Do It.
Riya Gandhi and Neel placed fourth in Optics; Riya and Daniel Torrejon placed eighth in Astronomy; and Riya and Julio Trujillo placed 13th in We’ve Got Your Number.
Joseph Luis and Georgia placed ninth in Forensics; Arian Mansur and Angela Diaz placed 14th in Picture This; Daniel and Andrea Hands placed 15th in Quantum Quandaries; and Kleis Val and Daniel placed 20th in Dynamic Planet.
The team is now preparing to compete in the South Florida Regional Competition this Saturday at Florida Atlantic University.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Miam-Dade School Board member Steve Gallon III will host the first District 1 Black History Talent Showcase at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Miami Norland High School, 1050 NW 195 St., in Miami Gardens.
The showcase is presented by the city of Miami Gardens, Opa-Locka Community Development Corp., and Florida Memorial University. Students from District 1 schools and special guests will perform.
For information, call 305-995-1334.
Miami-Dade students ‘Say Yes to the Prom’
TLC’s Say Yes to the Prom initiative will provide dresses, tuxedos, accessories and a shopping spree with Monte Durham of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” to 200 high school students from Booker T. Washington High, Homestead High, Hialeah High, and Nova High schools.
The all-day event will take place Tuesday at the Coral Gables Country Club. In addition to prom prep, students will receive Miami Dade College’s American Dream Scholarship, ongoing internships, scholarships, mentorship, and networking opportunities through the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation, Emma Bowen Foundation, AT&T, and Discovery Communications.
For information, visit www.tlc.com/sayyestotheprom.
Lotus House
Miami-Dade County School Board Chairman Lawrence Feldman and his staff hosted a carnival and other activities on Valentine’s Day for the residents of Lotus House, an organization that aims to end homelessness and improve the lives of women and children through housing, education, and health resources.
Some participants included Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado, Walgreens, Maru and Friends, and the Miami-Dade Schools Police Explorers.
If you have news for this column, please send it to Adrianne Richardson at schoolscenemia@gmail.com.
