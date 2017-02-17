One woman’s quest to take bullets off Miami streets

On a recent Saturday afternoon at Flea Market USA in West Little River, Susan Kennedy wove through bustling tattoo parlors, barber shops and jewelry stores clutching a black shoe box filled with bullets.

She approached a young man sitting outside a tattoo parlor in a neon green “Miami” shirt and asked if he had any bullets he would be willing to donate. “I don’t mess with guns,” the man said. At another tattoo parlor, across the passageway, a man in a red baseball cap showed Kennedy his knuckles: four bullets, one tattooed on each finger. He said he also had a gun inked on his stomach, but no real ammunition to give her.

But further down the lane, Alex McCoy, a community organizer working with Kennedy, started talking to a young man outside a barber shop. When McCoy explained what he and Kennedy were trying to do, the man reached into the pocket of his jean shorts and pulled out the contents: a dime and two .22 caliber bullets.

He handed the bullets to McCoy, and Kennedy put them in her shoe box. Then the man, who declined to give his name, went back to work, draping a red smock over a customer waiting for a haircut.

Kennedy had been thinking about doing something like this since last February, when 6-year-old King Carter was shot on his way to buy candy.

“The moment I heard he died, I felt like that was my child,” she said.

The 40-year-old mother of three didn’t know Carter personally, but she started to have nightmares and fell into a deep depression. Kennedy turned to the pastor at her Miami Gardens church and prayed for guidance, and the phrase “Donate a bullet, save a life” kept popping into her head. She felt it was a message from God.