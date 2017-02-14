Miami Country Day School’s Junior Thespians win trophies, medals at state competition

Miami Country Day School’s Junior Thespians competed against the top drama students in Florida during the state competition in Orlando.
The team earned the highest score in each category and won two Critics Choice medals, two trophies, 15 superior medals, and an honorable mention award. Participants included Natalie Berman, Aden Karp, Anastasia Brosda, Camille Nooney, Arielle Rubens, Nicole Rodan, Natalie Berman, Chiara Bruzzi, Sabrina Cohen, Camryn Johnson and Charlie Leoni.
Brownsville Middle School
Miami’s Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel law firm launched a guest speaker series at Brownsville Middle School to support the school’s new law academy, called Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel Brownsville Law Academy.
Students will learn to think critically and communicate effectively through guest speakers and mock trials. So far, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judges Miguel de la O and Abby Cynamon, attorney Devona Reynolds and family lawyers Robert Merlin and Kira Willig have participated in the guest speaker series.
On May 1, the series will end with a mock trial or civic engagement exercise to celebrate Law Day.
Palmer Trinity School
Palmer Trinity School’s chaplain, the Rev. Mary Ellen Cassini, was honored during Barry University's Distinguished Alumni Awards at the Coral Gables Country Club for her achievements and contributions to society.
Cassini has earned her Bachelor’s in history, a secondary teaching certificate, a Master’s in English, and a Doctorate of Ministry from Barry University.
Miami National College Fair
The 2017 Miami National College Fair will take place at noon Feb. 26, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport and Convention Center, 777 NW 72 Ave., in Miami.
More than 200 colleges and universities will be available to the community. Entry and information sessions are free; parking is $5. Pre-registration is required.
To register, visit www.gotomyncf.com. For information, call 305-995-1739 or visit www.nacacnet.org.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Miami-Dade County Public Schools posted the graduation dates, locations and times for the class of 2017.
This year, ceremonies will run May 31 to June 8. To download the schedule, visit http://pdfs.dadeschools.net/featured/grad_schd_17.pdf.
