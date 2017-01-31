Ransom Everglades students win top-team award at Winter History Bee and Bowl

Ransom Everglades School students earned the top three places and the top-team award during the South Florida Winter History Bee and Bowl held at the school.
Chris Duyos placed first, Sean Becker placed second, and Alex Lerner placed third; and the team of Ryan Sears, Ryan Guillen, Josh Silberwasser, and Alex won the history bowl.
Justin Lopez, Robert Morgan, Lucas Miner, and Alex Boehm won the junior varsity bowl. Lucas also placed first in the junior varsity bee and Javier Kumar placed third.
Andres Soto, Vicky Davis, Zach Marcus, and Javier won 6-1 overall. Zach, Lucas, and Javier finished as three of the top six finalists.
Mike Becker, Branly Fontaine and Joe Mauro coached the teams.
Miami Country Day School
John Hunter, Yong Zhao and Zoe Terry each hosted a TEDx Talk to showcase new ideas to Miami Country Day School students in less than 18 minutes.
TEDx Talk is hosted by TED, an organization that started in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design were the focus. Now, the conference includes all topics, like science, business and global issues.
Hunter, founder of the World Peace Game, helped a group of fourth-grade students understand the challenges of our global community and techniques for creating peace through the game. Students participated in morning sessions throughout the week to learn about global issues and their affects.
Zhao led a day-long think tank called “Education Reimagined: Designing a School within a School around Creativity and Entrepreneurship.” Students spent the day thinking about the future of academia and ways to maintain the current academic program while creating a similar one.
Zoe, a fifth-grade student at Miami Country Day, is the founder of Zoe’s Dolls. She presented the topic “Turn Impossible into I’m Possible,” which focused on inspiring girls of color around the world to celebrate their image.
Zoe will also present in spring at the main stage TED in Los Angeles.
National Hispanic Heritage Foundation Youth Awards
Debora Gonzalez of the School for Advanced Studies was one of eight students in the United States, and the only one from Florida, to receive a Youth Award from the National Hispanic Heritage Foundation.
Debora was chosen for her leadership in the classroom and community, her GPA and community service hours.
All of the winners were recognized during a ceremony at the New World Center in Miami Beach.
South Florida’s Got Talent Symphony Concert
Alhambra Orchestra will host a free symphony concert to present the winners of the Concerto Competition at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Florida International University’s Wertheim Auditorium, 10910 SW 17th St., in Miami.
The soloists include first-place winner Laura Liu of Ransom Everglades School; second- and third-place winners Sophia Zheng and Matthew Hakkarainen of Dreyfoos School of the Arts in Palm Beach County.
For information, visit www.alhambramusic.org or call 305-668-9260.
National College Fair in Miami
Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, School Board members, and representatives from about 200 colleges and universities will host a National College Fair noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the DoubleTree Miami Mart Airport Hotel and Convention Center, 777 NW 72 Ave., in Miami.
Students and parents will get the chance to learn about college preparation, admissions, financial aid and test requirements. There will be sessions held in Spanish and Creole. There is a $5 parking fee.
Students must pre-register at www.gotomyncf.com. For information, call 305-995-1739 or visit www.nacacnet.org.
If you have news for this column, please send it to Adrianne Richardson at schoolscenemia@gmail.com.
