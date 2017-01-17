Coral Gables grad, Harvard pal honored by Forbes for college financial aid guide

Cole Scanlon, 20, an alumnus of Coral Gables High School, along with his peer Luke Heine, 22, was recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30 for founding the Fair Opportunity Project.
The Harvard College juniors created the project to help high school students receive a fair chance at higher education, regardless of their household’s income. The project is a free college application and financial aid guide that will be given to about 57,000 high schools throughout the United States.
The guide is currently being translated into Spanish and Mandarin, and there is also a guide for undocumented students in the works.
Gables Music Festival and Chili Cook-Off
The Coral Gables Council of the Knights of Columbus will host its second annual music festival and chili cook-off next month to benefit United Way and United States veterans of Miami-Dade.
The festival will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Catalonia Avenue in Coral Gables, and will feature live performances and a fitness competition.
For information or to donate, visit www.gableschilifest.com or call Manny Gonzalez at 786-306-2126.
Miami Seaquarium Programs
The Miami Seaquarium will host educational programs in February for students and their families on the following dates:
▪ On Feb. 8, home-schooled students can learn about marine animals’ habitats, behaviors, and adaptations.
▪ On Feb. 20, students in kindergarten through 12th grade can learn about and interact with sea turtles and tortoises.
▪ On Feb. 15, mothers and children ages 2-5 can learn about the rescue and rehab program for manatees, create arts and crafts, and play games.
For more information or to register, visit www.miamiseaquarium.com/education or call 305-361-5705.
Neat Streets Miami Contest
Neat Streets Miami, a program dedicated to keeping Miami-Dade County clean, is hosting a Clean Up and Green Up video and poster contest for local students.
Elementary-, middle-, and high-school students can create posters that demonstrate ways to keep the streets clean. High-school students can also create a two-minute video on the topic.
Entries must be submitted by Feb. 17. Awards include iPads, Kindles, a GoPro Camera, and gift certificates. Winning posters will be displayed at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, and the winning video will be featured on Neat Streets Miami’s website and Miami-Dade TV.
For information or to submit and entry, visit www.miamidade.gov/neatstreets/poster-video-contest.asp, email greenup@miamidade.gov, or call 305-755-7849.
FPL Education Scholarship
Florida Power and Light Company’s $20,000 science, technology, engineering, and math education scholarship is now open to high-school students.
To apply, students must have participated in a For Inspiration and Recognition of Science robotics program, within FPL’s service area, for at least two years, have a 3.5 GPA, have been accepted to an accredited four-year college or university, and plan to major in engineering or information technology.
The winner will receive $5,000 annually, for four years, if they maintain a 3.0 GPA. For information, visit www.FPL.com/education.
