Coral Gables grad, Harvard pal honored by Forbes for college financial aid guide

0:49 Miami-Dade waiting before deciding to keep students at home Pause

0:56 FLL shooting suspect transferred from Broward jail to the federal courthouse for hearing

1:18 Motorcycle rider does stunts on I-95

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration

2:41 Reaction to wet foot, dry foot policy change policy at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy