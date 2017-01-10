Riviera Prep student to perform on viola at Sydney Opera House in Australia

Thiago Alexander Esslinger of Riviera Preparatory School was selected to perform in the 2017 High School Honor Performance Series at Sydney Opera House, in Australia.
Thiago has studied music for eight years, and is a member of the Greater Miami Youth Symphony, Riviera Preparatory School’s String Ensemble and Tri-M Honor Society. He has also participated in the Middle- and High School Honors Performance series at Carnegie Hall in New York.
Thiago was selected for his talent, dedication, and achievements shown in both his application and audition tape. While in Sydney, he will learn from world-famous conductors, work with other finalists, and perform the viola with the Honors Orchestra on July 10 at the opera house.
REGENERON SCIENCE TALENT SEARCH
Regeneron and Society for Science and the Public recently announced the winning high school seniors of the Regeneron Science Talent Search, a pre-college science and math competition.
The local winners were Matthew Dardet and Jared Geller of Pine Crest School, Maya Levy of Michael Krop High School, and Suganth Kannan of American Heritage School. The scholars and their respective school’s each received $2,000.
Forty finalists will be announced on Jan. 24, and they will compete in Washington, D.C., in May.
SCHOOL FOR ADVANCED STUDIES
Camille Molas, a senior at the School for Advanced Studies, earned a $250,000 scholarship to Pomona College, in California, through the Posse Foundation.
The Posse Foundation partners with various colleges and universities that award full-tuition scholarships to high school students for their academic achievements and leadership skills. Scholars are placed into groups, called posses, of 10 students for personal and academic support.
Camille was recognized by Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and School Board Chairman Larry Feldman.
HOWARD DRIVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Lila Goldhaber, a first-grader at Howard Drive Elementary School, was named a finalist in the South Florida division of the American Chemical Society’s local contest for National Chemistry Week.
Lila’s poem also placed second nationally and Principal Deanna Dalby presented her with a congratulatory letter, a certificate, and a $150 cash prize on the school’s morning announcements.
HAMILTON COLLEGE
Angelique Archer and Christopher Wallace of Hamilton College recently made the dean’s list for fall 2016.
Angelique is a freshman and an alumna of Terra Environmental Research Institute. Christopher is a senior and an alumnus of Miami Killian High School.
