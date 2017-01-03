Ransom Everglades students named National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars

Eighteen students at Ransom Everglades School were named National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars after achieving high scores on their Preliminary SAT in May.
Each year, College Board recognizes about 5,000 Hispanic and/or Latino juniors that take the PSAT. Students must be one-fourth Hispanic or Latino to be recognized.
Ransom Everglades’ National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars were Anne Gutierrez, Lea Broudo, Alana Miro, Christopher Duyos, Matthew Sclar, Paul Kalandiak, Guillermo Wenrich, Andres Montes, Cristina Otero, Ethan Rozencwaig, Laura Zaidenberg, Dylan Demello, Sean Becker, Juliana Ramirez, Christina Lindsay, William Danon, Alejandro Sannia, and Ryan Guillen.
Little Lighthouse Foundation
Holiday volunteers of the Little Lighthouse Foundation distributed more than 3,000 gifts to 1,000 children and families of Children’s Home Society in Miami and Broward, Miami Children’s Initiative, Lotus House, Miami Bridge, YWCA Miami, Inter-American Pre-school, Gratigny Elementary School, Communities in Schools, Family Resource Center, Our Kids, Overtown Youth Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Francis Tucker Elementary, Trinity Trailer Park and the Special Olympics Florida.
The foundation also invited children to Jungle Island for a holiday experience with live entertainment.
School for Advanced Studies
School for Advanced Studies Alumna Rebecca Lester participated in Cornell University’s study abroad program in Europe.
As a student of the university, Rebecca traveled to different European countries, including England and Italy, with her peers.
Also, Rudabeh Shahbazi of CBS4 News recently visited classes at the School for Advanced Studies to talk about careers in journalism and broadcast.
