On the night of Dec. 19, 2012, an unknown gunman shot 15-year-old Aaron Willis in the back near Midtown, in Miami, while he was riding his bike. The bullet severed his spine and left Aaron paralyzed. Fast forward four years. On Wednesday, Willis, with the help of his two therapists from the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, walked across the stage at the Knight Concert Hall to get his high school diploma from Booker T. Washington High School.