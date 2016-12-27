Coral Reef High student named QuestBridge College Match recipient

Sophia Aime, a senior at Coral Reef High School’s International Baccalaureate Academy, was named a QuestBridge College Match recipient and will be attending Macalester College in Minnesota.
QuestBridge is a nonprofit program that matches high-achieving students, often first-generation students from under-represented areas in the United States, with scholarship opportunities to colleges and universities nation-wide.
ZOE’S DOLLS
Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall of Miami-Dade County’s School Board, representing district two, joined forces with Zoe’s Dolls during the organization’s annual Girl Power Holiday Celebration at the Culmer Community Center in Overtown.
Bendross-Mindingall helped to give brown dolls to more than 60 girls during the Girl Power event, which aims to build confidence, competence, and pride in girls. She also gave a speech and introduced Zoe Terry, founder of Zoe’s Dolls.
SCHOOL FOR ADVANCED STUDIES
Debora Gonzalez of the School for Advanced Studies was recently recognized at the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards Ceremony, held at the University of Miami, as a Gold Winner in the Healthcare Science category.
Debora received a $2,000 scholarship for her accomplishment.
GUY HARVEY SCHOLARSHIP
The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation is now accepting applications for the $5,000 Guy Harvey Scholarship. The scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at Florida colleges or universities that are conducting research related to biology, ecology, habitats, or fish management in Florida.
Eight scholarships will be awarded and winners will also receive a certificate designed and signed by Guy Harvey, a marine wildlife artist and conservationist. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Jan. 5.
For information or to apply, visit www.flseagrant.org/students/scholarships/guyharvey.
Comments