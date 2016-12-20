Six Ransom Everglades students recognized for Advanced Placement exam scores

Eric Cai, Matias Junghahn, Joon Young Kim, John Mistele, Timmy O'Brien and Cristina Otero of Ransom Everglades School were named National Advanced Placement Scholars for scoring a 4.0 or higher on at least eight advanced placement exams, and for averaging at least a 4.0 on all of their exams. The scholars were recognized during an Upper School awards assembly.
There were also 42 seniors recognized as Advanced Placement Scholars with Distinction for earning at least a 3.5 average on all of their exams, and a 3.0 or above on at least five exams. Those seniors were Anthony Albini, Thor Andreassen, Nicole Avazian, Marina Ayuso, Sean Becker, Paloma Bouza, Francisco Cabrera, Kavya Chaturvedi, Franklin Civantos, William Danon, Dylan Demello, Sylvia Ebenbach, Jolie Ertel, Antonio Ferrer, Natalie Fredman, Joshua Glottmann, Yoav Granier, Camryn Grussmark, Ryan Guillen, Paul Kalandiak, Corey Kraftsow, Adina Kruijssen, Miguel Lamar, Cristina Lindsay, Jordan Mishael, Andres Montes, Chloe Namias, Tatiana Pereira, Jason Perez, Alex Pissinou-Makki, Juliana Ramirez, Juan Rizo-Patron, Emma Ronzetti, Alejandro Sannia, Allison Siegel, Lauren Simkovic, Clara Simmons, Maria Uribe, Niccolo Vecchi, Patrick Visan, Guillermo Weinrich, and Laura Zaidenberg.
MIAMI LAKES EDUCATIONAL CENTER
Daniela Morales, a senior in the Cambridge Journalism program at Miami Lakes Educational Center, was awarded a $1,000 Barbara L. Frye Journalism Scholarship by the Florida Capitol Press Club for her work in journalism.
The scholarship is named after Barbara Frye, Tallahassee’s first bureau chief for United Press International for 38 years. She was also the first woman to work full time in the Florida Capitol Press Corps and covered 11 governors; she was elected to the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame in 1984.
Thirteen scholarships were awarded. Daniela, a Miami Herald intern, was the only high school student to win.
PALMER TRINITY SCHOOL
Palmer Trinity School students, faculty, and staff collected more than 600 toys to benefit children and families served by Mujeres Unidas en Justicia, Educación y Reforma, a community-based social services organization also known as MUJER that provides domestic violence and sexual assault services in homestead. This is the second year that the school’s Spanish Honor Society has led the toy drive.
Palmer Trinity students will also attend MUJER’s holiday party to help serve food, face paint, and distribute gifts with Santa.
PALMETTO HIGH SCHOOL
The Alliance Club of Palmetto High School will host Dr. Marilyn Volker, a sexologist and professor who specializes in gender issues, to discuss changes in gender considerations, theories, and its relationship with peer development and bullying.
The discussion will take place at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the school’s media center, 7460 SW 118 St., in Pinecrest. The event is open to the community.
GUY HARVEY SCHOLARSHIP
The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation is now accepting applications for the $5,000 Guy Harvey Scholarship. The scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at Florida colleges or universities that are conducting research related to biology, ecology, habitats, or fish management in Florida.
Eight scholarships will be awarded and winners will also receive a certificate designed and signed by Guy Harvey, a marine wildlife artist and conservationist. The deadline to apply is at 4 p.m. on Jan. 5.
For information or to apply, visit https://www.flseagrant.org/students/scholarships/guyharvey/.
