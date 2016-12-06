Doral principal awarded $10,000 for leadership, performance

Jeannette Acevedo-Isenberg, head of school at Downtown Doral Charter Elementary, was selected as winner of the Council for Educational Change’s Leonard Miller Principal Leadership Award, which recognizes principals who have participated in the council’s programs, and have improved the academic performance of their students.
She received $10,000 with her award.
As head of school, Acevedo-Isenberg has developed a dual-language immersion program, and coordinates periodic observations of her teachers that include discussions, monthly data chats, and tailored lesson plans to meet the needs of each student.
RANSOM EVERGLADES SCHOOL
Select students of Ransom Everglades School competed in the 2016 South Florida Fall History Bee and Bowl last month and earned top prizes.
Sean Becker, Chris Duyos, Ryan Guillen and Alejandro Sannia defeated 30 teams in the Varsity History Bowl; Chris and Timmy O’Brien placed first and second in the Varsity History Bee; and Lucas Miner placed first in the Junior Varsity History Bee.
Also, five students competed in the 36 annual David Essner Competition at the University of Miami and placed in the top 15.
John Mistele placed first, Joon Kim placed fifth, Eric Cai placed sixth, Guillermo Wenrich placed 10, and Thor Andreassen placed 12.
BISCAYNE BAY KIWANIS CLUB
The Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club recognized detective David San Juan as police officer of the year during a special luncheon last week at Casa Jauncho restaurant in Miami.
San Juan has been working with the Miami Police Department for 11 years and is currently assigned to the Criminal Gang Intelligence Unit. He helped to stop the Third Street Gang by arresting multiple people, some for homicide.
HOWARD DRIVE ELEMENTARY
Miami-Dade County Public Schools teamed with Homestead-Miami Speedway and myOn to host a district-wide reading contest for second-grade students.
The challenge was to see who spent the most time reading by using e-books on myOn, a district-wide initiative that offers online books to students.
Howard Drive Elementary won the contest and students Serah'ni Nicaisse, Isabella Barlaam, Ava Markos, Sean Nguyen, and Isabella Alvarado-Saith placed in the top ten readers in the district.
Howard Drive also hosted their own contest by awarding Target gift cards to the top readers of each class and their instructors, as well as a Popsicle party for the top classes.
The winners were instructors Wendi Bosworth, Lisha Dejesus, Toni Confino-Thomas, and their students Emilia Garcia, Kesline Vieux-Michel, Ava Markos, Mateo Garcia, Albamarie Carrerou, Jamari Thompson, and Serah’ni Nicaisse, the top reader.
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
The Girls’ Varsity Volleyball team of Westminster Christian School won the 2016 Florida High School Girls Volleyball State Championship after defeating Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando.
Westminster Christian School also earned the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Class 5A state title.
