13-year-old girl arrested after bringing loaded gun to Miami Gardens school

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after she brought a loaded gun to Carol City Middle School in Miami Gardens.
A school staff member confiscated the weapon in the morning before the start of the school day after the student showed the gun to two classmates “in a threatening manner,” Miami-Dade Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said.
“This unfortunate situation could have been prevented if the weapon, which she brought from home, would have been properly secured,” Gonzalez-Diego said in a statement. “We want to remind every parent and member of our community that storing firearms properly can potentially save lives. It is not only prudent, but a legal requirement.”
The student now faces four weapons charges. One of the student’s adult relatives, identified as 34-year-old Kerry Watkins, was arrested and charged with failing to secure a weapon from a minor.
Earlier this month, four students at Norland Senior High School were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm after a loaded gun was found on campus.
