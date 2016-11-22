Miami-Dade fourth- and fifth-graders compete, win in math honor society competition

The Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society of Doral Academy Preparatory School recently hosted a math competition for fourth- and fifth grade students in Miami-Dade County.
Students completed individual, team, and inter-school math tests.
The schools with winning fourth-grade students included Pinecrest Academy South Charter School for first place, Charles Hadley Elementary for second, and Kendale Elementary for third. The top five individual winners were Ada Yilmazkuday of Kendale Elementary; Aadi Bhuskute of Pinecrest Academy; David Amado of Charles Hadley Elementary; Ryan Ricci of Pinecrest Academy North; and Gabriel Bonet of Coral Park Elementary.
The schools with winning fifth-grade students were Doral Elementary for first place, Howard Drive Elementary for second, and Renaissance Elementary Charter School for third. The top five individual award recipients were Rodrigo Medinilla of Pinecrest Academy South; Anna Sofia Arevalo of Renaissance Elementary; Nicholas Ordonez of Doral Academy; Sarah Lopez of Charles Hadley Elementary; and Jayesh Agarwal of Howard Drive Elementary.
The top three schools for interschool tests were Tropical Elementary School, Doral Academy and Renaissance Elementary.
PALMER TRINITY SCHOOL
Palmer Trinity School partnered with the village of Palmetto Bay to honor Palmetto Bay and Cutler Bay veterans with an on-campus Veterans Day Breakfast.
Local veterans were recognized by U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Miami; Palmetto Bay Mayor Eugene Flinn; Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor John Dubois; Palmetto Bay Council Member Karyn Cunningham;Miami-Dade County Commissioners Jose ‘Pepe’Diaz and Daniella Levine Cava; and Miami-Dade County School Board Member Lawrence Feldman.
ST. AGNES ACADEMY
St. Agnes Academy students hosted their annual Thanksgiving food drive, a 20-year-old tradition. Each student donated at least one grocery bag of food to families at the Redlands Christian Migrant Association. Overall, students donated food to 600 families.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Florida TaxWatch, a public policy research institute, recognized several Miami-Dade County principals at high-risk schools for their dedication to helping students.
Honorary principals included Eduardo Tagle of Ben Sheppard Elementary School, Nataly Parra of Lincoln-Marti Charter School, and Carlos Alvarez of the City of Hialeah Academy.
Alvarez received $5,000 and Parra and Tagle received $1,000.
