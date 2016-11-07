Ransom Everglades students to perform at 2017 Florida Music Education Association conference

Select music students of Ransom Everglades School will perform with the 2017 Florida All-State bands or orchestras during the 2017 Florida Music Education Association conference on Jan. 11-14 in Tampa.
Joon Kim, a senior, will perform with the all-state jazz band; Jacob Tie-Shue, a junior, will perform with the all-state symphony orchestra; Laura Liu, a sophomore, will perform with the all-state concert orchestra; and Connor Munroe, an eighth-grader, will perform with the middle school jazz band.
SCHOOL FOR ADVANCED STUDIES
Jessica Jimenez, a School for Advanced Studies senior, earned first place in Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ Hispanic Heritage Oratorical Competition high school division.
Jessica will receive a $100 gift card and an award letter at a future ceremony.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, Miami-Dade School Board’s vice chair, visited Lorah Park Elementary School and Bethune Head Start Center last week during Character Day.
Bendross-Mindingall joined Lorah Park Principal Maria Lacavalla as she read “The Bear Ate My Sandwich” to pre-kindergarten students. Students also performed songs in Spanish during their Hispanic Heritage Celebration.
At Bethune Head Start Center, 3- and 4-year-old students wearing costumes participated in a parade. Bendross-Mindingall and administrators gave books and candy to students.
MARINE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
The Marine Academy of Science and Technology at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus will host recruitment sessions for incoming ninth-grade students for the 2017-18 school year.
The sessions will begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 10, Dec. 8, and Jan. 12. in academic one, room 194, at 3000 N.E. 151 St., in North Miami.
For eligibility requirements visit http://mastfiu.dadeschools.net, to apply visit http://yourchoicemiami.org.
