Kinloch Park Middle School students help raise awareness for afterschool programs

After-School All-Stars (ASAS) on Oct. 20 celebrated Lights On Afterschool, a nationwide celebration to raise awareness about the importance of afterschool programs for children, families and communities and to advocate for increased investment in the afterschool field.
As part of this national celebration, After-School All-Stars South Florida, hosted a hands-on showcase celebration and pep rally at Kinloch Park Middle School, 4340 NW Third St. in Miami. Three-time Crossfit Masters champion Shawn Ramirez gave a keynote address.
After-School All-Stars is the largest comprehensive, school-based after-school program in the United States. It serves over 70,000 students nationwide in 353 schools across 19 chapters, including 2,000 students in 18 schools throughout South Florida. For more information, contact Natalia Sol at natalia@as-as.org or call 305-332-9090.
