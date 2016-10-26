College campaign raised $67,000. Now, the school is giving it all away

After a day of giving and alumni reaching out to support Miami Dade College, the school decided to give back to more than 60 students through a new scholarship award.
The Miami Dade College Foundation awarded the first ever I Am MDC scholarships to 64 students with a select number receiving the gifts in person at a ceremony Tuesday evening.
“Scholarships awarded to MDC students have an incomparable impact on the recipient and a multiplier effect on their families and communities,” Mark Cole, executive director of the foundation, said in a statement.
About $67,000 in funding was collected on I Am MDC Day on Sept. 6. That date was chosen to commemorate the first day of classes at the school in 1960 and alumni were encouraged to give and share memories of the school using the hashtag #IAMMDC on social media.
The students will receive anywhere from $500 to $1,000 and were selected based on their academic performances and their income level. Unlike some other scholarships provided by the school, the I Am MDC awards were given to students with majors ranging from political science to biology and interior design.
The school and foundation plan to make I Am MDC Day an annual event.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments