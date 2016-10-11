Fifty American Heritage School seniors named National Merit semifinalists

Fifty American Heritage School seniors were named semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for their scores on the Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. American Heritage School was also recognized as the top high school in Florida for the seventh time and ninth of 22,000 in the United States for having the most National Merit Scholars.
Semifinalists included Isabel Acosta, Luca Alves, Richard Aurrecoechea, Eric Bejleri, Jackson Blitz, Bailey Braeseke, Edward Bryan, Jed Casauay, Kendall Cohen, Paula Da Silva, Meghana Dumpa, Ryan Epstein, Gabriella Fuertes, Maxwell Gu, Julia Haack, Jaime Harn, Sofia Idone, Estelle In’t Zandt, Zara Joykutty, Snow Kang, Suganth Kannan, Matthew Kirchmier, Soryan Kumar, Gustavo Lemos-Moure, Jan Lin, Tyger Lin, Angela Liu, Ava Loomar, Daniel Lu, Conner McLeod, Vanessa Pipitone, Jonah Platovsky, Edward Quaye, Lauren Quintela, Jeremy Ramanathan, Padmavathi Reddy, Austin Sacks, Valen-Marie Santos, Elizabeth Shin, Rebecca Shipman, Felipe Shiwa, Karthik Sriganeshan, Ashley Stacy, Sumera Subzwari, Antares Tobelem, Sofia Ubila, Sherlyn Wee, Joseph Weisbert, Blake Wooden and Donovan Ye.
Students will continue in the competition to be named a finalist, in hopes of receiving a scholarship in spring.
SCHOOL FOR ADVANCED STUDIES
Cynthia Dillon, Asa Hussain, Camille Molas and Victoria Lageyre of the School for Advanced Studies were selected to visit top colleges and universities around the country. The four seniors were chosen by Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, Pitzer College in California, and Bowdoin College in Maine to visit their schools during September and October.
Students visited with faculty, attend admissions and financial aid workshops, and learn tips to increase their chances of being accepted.
CORAL REEF HIGH SCHOOL
Seven students at Coral Reef High School were named semifinalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Competition.
Mahmoud Fahmy, Leila Halley-Wright, Gianni LaVecchia and Timothy Whiddon from the International Baccalaureate Academy; Daniel Crair from the Health Sciences Academy; and Dario Amador-Lage and Kyle Dickson from the Visual and Performing Arts Academy were selected based on their PSAT scores and grades.
MIAMI DADE COLLEGE
Student Life and the The Institute for Civic Engagement and Democracy at Miami Dade College will host an election extravaganza 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., in Miami.
Election extravaganza is a Joy of Voting project that aims to increase participation around voting through events, and was granted $3,600 from the John S. James and James L. Knight Foundation for its mission. The festival will include entertainment, voter education, mock elections and a ride on the vote train to the Government Center for early voting.
For information, contact Tamica Ramos at tramos@mdc.edu.
2017 STUDENTCAM COMPETITION
C-SPAN has opened its 2017 StudentCam competition and invites middle- and high-school students to submit their documentaries using C-SPAN programming.
Documentaries should be based on the question, “What is the most urgent issue for the new president and Congress to address in 2017?”
C-SPAN Education Foundation awards 150 student and 53 teacher prizes. The cash prizes range from $250 to $5,000 for students in first-, second-, third- and honorable-mention categories. High-school students will compete regionally and middle-school students will compete nationally.
The deadline for submissions is Jan. 20. For information or to submit, visit www.studentcam.org.
