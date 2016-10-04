Miami-Dade County students pledge to stand against violence

Verizon Wireless, Do The Right Thing Miami, and the Miami Police Department teamed to urge Miamians to donate used wireless phones and accessories to the HopeLine drive during October, domestic violence awareness month.
HopeLine collects and donates used cell phones, batteries, chargers and accessories to domestic violence victims, survivors, and programs. Donations are accepted now through Oct. 31 at all Verizon Wireless stores, and six additional locations throughout Miami:
▪ Miami Police Department, 400 NW Second Ave.
▪ Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr.
▪ Miami Riverside Center, 444 SW Second Ave.
▪ Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office, 1320 NW 14 St.
▪ Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, 1350 NW 12 Ave.
▪ Subway, 6265 NW Seventh Ave.
Miami-Dade County students also raised awareness for domestic violence during Do The Right Thing Miami’s Back Without A Bang youth rally. During the rally, 600 students signed a pledge card to take a stand against violence.
PALMER TRINITY SCHOOL
Delaney Reynolds, a senior at Palmer Trinity School, was selected as one of 15 national winners of the 2016 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, which honors leaders ages 8 to 18 for making a positive difference to people and the environment.
Reynolds was selected for educating people about global warming and sea level rise through her Sink or Swim Project. She will receive $5,000 towards her project and media opportunities to help spread her message.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
George Washington Carver Middle, Coconut Grove Elementary and Sunset Elementary schools were honored with the Label Franc Education certification seal by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Miami-Dade schools were honored based on their French-language programs, which make up at least 20 percent of the weekly curriculum.
Students are required to take the Delf-Dalf, French-language certification exam, at the end of the course.
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
Florida International University’s College of Business was ranked fifth best undergraduate international program in the 2017 Best Colleges survey by U.S. News & World Report.
The program features courses in international business, regional studies, seminar-style classes, study abroad opportunities and professional development. Programs must be accredited by the Association of Advance Collegiate Schools of Business to be considered for the survey.
CITY OF MIAMI GARDENS TRASHION SHOW
Middle- and high-school student-designers can participate in the Trashion Show, costumes made of recycled or second-hand materials, hosted by the city of Miami Gardens.
The show will be on Nov. 15 at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199 St. Students must attend a school in Miami Gardens, and all entry forms must be submitted by Oct. 17 for approval on creativity and design.
To register, contact Lashura Batten at 786-279-1261 or lbatten@miamigardens-fl.gov.
