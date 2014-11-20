Man convicted of murder at Miami storage facility

A Miami man has been convicted of murdering a woman who had gone to fetch extra blankets and warm clothes from a Little River storage facility because of chilly weather.
Jurors late Wednesday convicted Wesley Henton in the slaying of 55-year-old Josline Augustin.
Back in January 2010, Augustin had lost her job as a maid at a Miami Beach hotel. When her unemployment money ran out, she moved in with family. Most of her possessions were inside People’s Storage, 200 NW 79th St.
Prosecutors said Henton, a career criminal, was driving by with some pals when he saw Augustin walking out. The car made a U-turn.
Henton jumped out, pistol in one hand, and tried to grab her purse with the other. Augustin pulled back. The gun went off, severing Augustin’s spine. She bled to death.
The senseless crime was captured on surveillance video. At trial, prosecutors Kat Cortes and Jarret McNeill also played Henton’s detailed video-taped confession to Miami detectives.
Defense lawyers Jack Blumenfeld, Marc Chattah and James DeMiles insisted that their client was coerced into confessing.
Henton did six years prison for an earlier robbery, committed at age 18. His record also shows a conviction for a rape.
Henton’s sentencing date has not been set. He faces up to life in prison.
Comments