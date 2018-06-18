There's now a reward up to $10,000 for helping find this fugitive

Three years after Jonathan David Cifuentes found himself facing two counts of attempted murder from a Doral club parking lot shooting, the FBI really wants the public's help in finding him.
The FBI is now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to Cifuentes, most recently of North Miami Beach.
In addition to the double attempted murder charges from the April 5, 2015, shootings, there's a charge of discharging a firearm in public and a federal arrest warrant issued for Cifuentes on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. When last seen, the now-26 Cifuentes was 5-foot-10, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The FBI says on April 5, 2015, Cifuentes made people uneasy enough as he carried a bat around the parking lot of a Doral club where he had been asked to leave. He allegedly went back to his car for a gun and returned to shoot two people.
Court documents say after the issuance of a warrant for Cifuentes' arrest on April 9, 2015, cops looked for Cifuentes at his mother's place (not there), his girlfriend's place (neither of them were there for a couple of days) and everywhere they knew he frequented.
Eventually, they came to believe he left the area, possibly to lose himself in New York.
Anyone with information on Cifuentes whereabouts should call the FBI at 754-703-2000.
