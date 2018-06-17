Police identify victim in deadly drive-by shooting

The first of two young men in their 20s fatally shot in Miami Gardens over the weekend has been identified by police as Michael Mathis.

Mathis, 21, died after a drive-by shooting in the 3600 block of Northwest 191st Street at 10:25 a.m. Saturday. Just 14 hours later, about an hour into Father's Day, Tristan Hanson, 24, was killed near his father's home.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Anyone with information on Mathis' shooting should call Miami Gardens police Detective Pacheco at 305-474-1583 or 954-770-4856. Those wishing to remain anonymous, but perhaps become eligible for a reward, can contact Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); by text at 274637 with "CSMD" and the tip; or by the Miami Crime Stoppers website.