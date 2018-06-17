A young man was shot to death on Father's Day. He was reportedly visiting his father

A shooting early Sunday left a man dead in Miami Gardens, reportedly during a Father's Day visit.
Friends of Tristan Hanson, a 24-year-old also known as "Ace TK Boogie," spent the morning mourning on social media after awakening to the news of his death.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 18200 block of Northwest 41st Court. According to WSVN and WPLG-Channel 10, Hanson had come down from Coral Springs to visit his parents on Father's Day weekend.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted Hanson to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was declared dead. Two other men were shot, Miami Gardens police said, and were driven to a hospital.
Anyone with information on this can call Miami Gardens Detective Schneider at 305-474-1710; or, to remain anonymous with a chance for a reward, contact Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); or text 274637 with "CSMD" and the tip; or go to the Miami Crime Stoppers website.
