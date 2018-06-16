Drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens leaves one person injured

One person is injured following a shooting in Miami Gardens on Saturday.
A spokeswoman for the city told WPLG Local 10 that police were investigating a drive-by shooting.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told the Miami Herald that paramedics drove one patient to the Ryder Trauma Center. Miami Gardens Police could not immediately be reached for comment.
Earlier Saturday, police in Hialeah arrested three suspects following a shooting not far from Amelia Earhart Elementary School that left one injured. The victim in that case was also taken to Ryder Trauma Center.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
