Hialeah police arrest 3 men in early morning shooting that left one man hospitalized

An early-morning shooting not far from Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah has led to the arrest of three suspects.
At about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Hialeah police responded to a shooting at 1451 W. 29th St., said Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.
When police arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.
Soon after, officers spotted three suspects in a car at East Fifth Avenue and 49th Street and tried to pull them over. The men bailed out of the car and were captured while fleeing on foot.
"Thus far, it appears that the victim was being sought and targeted by these subjects. Detectives are currently following several leads," Rodriguez said.
Hialeah police aren't releasing the identities of the suspects or the name and condition of the wounded man as their investigation continues.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments