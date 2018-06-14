He told police he knew it was wrong. Then they found a 16 GB thumb drive.

When confronted by detectives, Alexander Turin admitted to "downloading and sharing videos and images of nude children who were posing for nude photographs," according to a police report.
"Turin stated that he had been engaging in this activity for several years and advised that he knew what he was doing was wrong," a detective wrote in the report.
Turin, 29, was arrested Thursday and charged with 10 counts of possessing obscene material and two counts of obscene communication. He was being held in Broward's main jail Thursday night. Police said he works at a food market.
Turin's arrest was the result of a child pornography investigation by the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
According to Turin's arrest report, a detective was alerted in May to an IP address that "was noted to be sharing child pornography images."
Between May 1 and June 4, that IP address was associated with files believed to "depict child pornography," a detective wrote.
The IP address was traced to Turin's Hallandale Beach home, according to police. Armed with a search warrant, detectives showed up Thursday at 440 SW Ninth Terr.
Turin, according to police, said the new software he was using allowed him to download and share "exploitative material." He said he had images of children as young as 9 years old, the detective wrote.
Among the evidence found: A 16 gigabyte thumb drive that contained thousands of files. An initial search located 10 inappropriate files — both videos and still photos.
Police say additional charges could be filed.
