Hero cop who shot gun-toting robber, fired by state for threatening to shoot attorneys

A former high-ranking Miami cop and state investigator, who was hailed last year for sneaking up on a gun-toting robber and shooting him, was fired by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office two weeks ago on allegations of making a violent threat and unethical behavior.
A five-page investigative report compiled by the state attorney's office determined that Jose Alfonso was overstressed from tense divorce proceedings and that he had told his daughter he couldn't stand the sight of attorneys at work and that he sometimes wanted to shoot them.
According to the report, in mid-May after about two weeks of investigating, state attorney investigators suggested Alfonso resign. Then on June 4, investigator George Cadavid wrote [Assistant State Attorney] "Tim [Vandergiesen] and I met at Strike Force. [Alfonso] refused to resign and was terminated."
The Miami New Times first reported the firing earlier this week.
Reached by cellphone on Thursday, Alfonso said his daughter purposely misled investigators.
"It's all a lie. it's not true," he said. "I'm done with the state attorney. They're worried about their image not their investigators. My daughter lied about all this because I'm going through a divorce."
Last Halloween, the Miami Herald reported that Alfonso stopped at a CVS pharmacy in Perrine to pick up some medicine and noticed a masked robber screaming at employees and pointing a gun at them. Alfonso fired his weapon and struck William Munoz, who managed to drive off and check himself into a hospital.
Police found Munoz, 38, and five days later he was charged with armed robbery. John Rivera, president of the Florida Police Benevolent Association, called Alfonso "a hero" at the time of the shooting.
According to the state's investigation, Alfonso's was undergoing a contentious divorce, He told investigators his wife wanted big chunks of his salary, pension and also wanted him to pay her attorney's fees.
The report says Alfonso's daughters became alarmed on May 3 when one of them received a text from her father saying he was going to resign and shoot all the state attorney's in the office. She later amended that statement and said her father threatened to shoot all attorneys, not state attorneys. Alfonso told investigators he was just upset at the time and the auto correct function on his cellphone changed "shut down" to "shoot down."
Over the next two weeks investigators and police met and spoke with Alfonso repeatedly, the report claims. At one point Alfonso checked himself into a mental health facility and was released when the doctor told investigators he showed no sign that he would hurt himself or others.
Alfonso, a longtime city of Miami cop who investigated human trafficking, ran the department's internal affairs division and oversaw the Little Havana neighborhood before joining the state attorney's office. He resigned on June 4.
