Harley rider loses his foot in a hit-and-run crash with SUV displaying Gators plate

The driver of a white Ford Explorer didn't stop after hitting a motorcycle rider the night of June 2, the Broward Sheriff's Office says.
If the driver had stopped after the collision at Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 29th Avenue, he or she would have seen Dale Hall ejected from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and his left foot severed. Hall, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, was hustled to Broward Health Medical Center for surgery.
But the Explorer driver didn't stop so BSO is looking for him or her. BSO describes the SUV as a 1999 to 2001 white Ford Explorer with a Florida Gators plate on the front.
Anyone who knows anything should contact BSO Detective Sean Williams at 954-375-3181 or, anonymously, Broward Crime Stoppers via phone at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at the Broward Crime Stoppers website. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
