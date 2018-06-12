How did a woman in a wheelchair end up dead near Publix? Police need the community's help

Miami police on Tuesday released new details about a woman found dead in a wheelchair near a Brickell-area Publix last week.
Police identified the woman, who was found Friday near the intersection of Southwest Sixth Street and Third Avenue, as 54-year-old Pauline Strothers.
Strothers, police said at the time, was found slumped over in a wheelchair. Initially detectives treated the woman's death as a suspicious death investigation, but on Tuesday police put out a flier asking for the community's help in solving the "murder of Pauline Strothers."
It was not clear how Strothers, who according to court records has been arrested several times on charges including drinking in public, wound up in that area or how she died.
There is a reward of $3,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
