He's charged with murdering his pregnant wife and suspected of killing her father

A Fort Lauderdale man has been charged with the murder of his pregnant wife and is the lead suspect in the death of his father-in-law.

Cassandritz Blanc, 22, has been charged with the first-degree murder of 20-year-old Martine Bernard, who was six months pregnant. Under Florida law, Blanc could be charged with first-degree murder of Bernard's unborn son if he doesn't live. He was also charged with abusing a dead body, jail records show.

Fort Lauderdale police say they found Bernard's body in the 500 block of Northeast First Avenue around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday. While looking for Bernard, Hollywood police figured she was in Fort Lauderdale or Sunrise and in danger.

Their search for her began Monday morning when Hollywood police discovered of her father, 68-year-old Roosevelt Bernard, near the intersection of 29th Avenue and Washington Street around 8:30.